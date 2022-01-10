The Whites were sent crashing out at the third round stage of England's oldest competition for a fourth straight season under head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

David Moyes saw his side topple Leeds 2-0 at the London Stadium, in a game involving more VAR controversy.

Manuel Lanzini opened the scoring after Nikola Vlasic barged his way into the box under pressure and saw a shot blocked before Jarrod Bowen ran across the goalkeeper's path in a busy scramble.

Leeds United's players react during defeat to West Ham. Pic: Getty

The ball then rebounded to Lanzini, who crashed an effort home into an empty net to give the hosts an advantage.

Replays showed Bowen was in an offside position when the initial shot was struck ahead of a flurry of action with a second touch from Vlasic.

After a lengthy VAR review, the goal was awarded amid protests from Leeds.

Bowen then added a second goal in added time at the end of the match to seal his team's passage into the fourth round.

"It's a bitter pill to swallow in the end in terms of the first goal, in my opinion, being offside and the amount of players Leeds United committed forward for the second one, obviously the game’s almost at its climax, so if you’re going to go out you may as well go out on your sword," Beckford told ITV Sport.

"But all things considered you have to look at what's coming up for Leeds United in the next week and just take it as it is.

"Concentrating on the Premier League, making sure the players that are out come back and when they do come back they don't have a breakdown and get injured again I think that’s got to be the key for it.

"Today you have to look at the strength of the squad, the strength of the XI out there in the first half and you’d have to say it was a relatively understrength squad.

"Taking into account the players that were on the field and what they were up against, they did pretty well. Stood up to be counted and came away with a 2-0 defeat but still plenty of positives to take from it."

Patrick Bamford was again missing for Leeds, with United's No 9 having played just once since late September.

"You see everything he brings to the club, his energy, his work rate, the physicality," Beckford said of what Bielsa was missing with last season's top goalscorer still out.

"He’s selfless in terms of his movement, the positions he takes up creates lots of opportunities for players like Jack Harrison to run into as well to fill the gaps and voids.