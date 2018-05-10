Leeds United legend Lucas Radede agrees to Josh Warrington ringwalk

Leeds United legend Lucas Radebe will accompany Josh Warrington on his ringwalk ahead of next weekend’s IBF featherweight title clash with Lee Selby.

Radebe has agreed to fly in from South Africa to and be part of Warrington’s entourage in the final moments before the Leeds boxer makes his first bid to become world champion.

Lucas Radebe.

Warrington was previously joined on his ringwalk by current Leeds defender Gaetano Berardi before his bout with Dennis Ceylan at the First Direct Arena last October.

Radebe - the retired centre-back who gained huge popularity during his 11-year stay at Leeds between 1994 and 2005 - has now agreed to feature in Warrington’s camp for his bout with Selby at Elland Road.

Warrington, a lifelong United fan, will take on the biggest opportunity of his career at the club’s stadium when he fights for Selby’s IBF title a week on Saturday.

The pair ended months of bitter verbal sparring by finally signing contracts in January.

Speaking to the YEP, Warrington, who is aiming to become Leeds’ first boxing world champion, said: “I grew up watching boxing shows on Sky and there was hardly ever any Leeds interest. Sheffield had Naz (Naseem Hamed) and Kell Brook and Manchester had Ricky Hatton.

“I’ve said this a million times but I’m trying to make history. I want to put Leeds on the map.

“All the cards are in my favour. It’s time Leeds had a world champion and I’m going to make it happen.”