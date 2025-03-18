The Leeds United manager has a big call to make against Swansea City in just under two weeks.

Jermaine Beckford has backed Willy Gnonto to keep his place at No.10 from the start next weekend after the Italian’s recent impact off the bench at QPR.

Gnonto was introduced at half-time on Saturday with Leeds United 2-1 down and struggling, having gone two goals behind inside half an hour courtesy of goals from Koki Saito and Steve Cook. Starting No.10 Brenden Aaronson was at fault for the opener with his misplaced pass on the edge of his own box falling to QPR winger Saito, who curled a wonderful effort beyond Illan Meslier.

That mishap capped off a difficult few weeks for Aaronson, who hasn’t registered a single goal or assist since the 7-0 win over Cardiff City and was barely involved in recent meetings with the likes of Sheffield United, West Brom and Portsmouth. The American admitted ahead of Saturday’s trip to Loftus Road he needed to get back in the goals but was not given much chance to make up for his error, with Farke hooking him at half-time.

Gnonto at 10 verdict

Replacement Gnonto might not have got an assist for Jayden Bogle’s 51st-minute equaliser but he did play a huge part, picking up the ball in a pocket of space before sliding an inch-perfect pass through to Dan James, whose shot fell to eventual scorer Bogle. It was the first of several great pieces of play from the Italian, who Beckford believes should start against Swansea City next weekend.

“Going back to what Brenden Aaronson said about his own game before the game started, he needs to bring more goals and more assists to his personal game,” Beckford told LUTV. “He hasn’t done that today and Willy Gnonto has been involved in changing the whole outlook of the game. So, from that perspective I am all in for Willy Gnonto starting the next game.”

Farke’s stance on Gnonto start

Leeds boss Farke has been incredibly loyal to Aaronson, who has started every Championship game since August’s 2-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday. The 24-year-old has eight goals to his name, which is by no means a poor return, but looked particularly off the pace in recent weeks with Gnonto looking ready to take his chance.

"He's improving a lot because he is improving his endurance and also to be more involved in the games,” Farke said of the Italian. “I also like his potential in this position. He has played a few times there, in the cup game against Millwall and of course, I don't expect that he cuts the world into pieces if he's more or less the first time in his career playing his role, but we don't have that many specialists in this position.

"So for that, yes, we've also played Joel in this position. And also want to try more and more Willy in this position. I would say this 45 minutes were by far his best spell in this position. I'm happy that he adapts to this position."

