Leeds United left out of latest Sky Sports fixture changes - but Whites could still be moved

Leeds United have been omitted from the latest Sky Sports fixtures changes announced by the EFL on Friday.

The Whites have seen a number of their Championship games moved for television coverage this season but Marcelo Bielsa's side have missed out on the latest batch of games.

Six matches were announced from mid-February to early March as United's games were left untouched.

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday's clash headlined the changes as the Steel City derby was switched to a Monday evening on March 4.

Despite no fixtures changing during that period for the Whites, a run of games where they are due to take on Queens Park Rangers, Bolton Wanderers and West Bromwich Albion in Championship action, Leeds could still yet see two changes.

The EFL are yet to announce one more fixture change for the the weekend of February 22 or televised fixtures for March 1/2 despite the Sheffield derby being switched.

Leeds United miss out on latest Sky Sports fixtures.

That means that Leeds' home fixture against Bolton (February 23) could still move, although unlikely, as well as the Elland Road clash against West Brom on the first weekend of March.

United's trip to Middlesbrough on February 9 has now been confirmed as a 3pm kick-off as has the QPR game on Feburary 16 unless either club progress through to the fifth round of the FA Cup following Sunday's showdown.