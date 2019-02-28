Leeds United launch investigation into alleged racist incident at QPR

Have your say

Leeds United have launched an investigation after a fan was filmed allegedly making racist gestures towards supporters of a rival club.

The incident took place at QPR's home ground Loftus Road on Tuesday evening - a game the Whites lost 1-0.

In a short statement released today, the club said: "The club are aware of a video circulating on social media from our Sky Bet Championship fixture against QPR on Tuesday evening.

"An investigation is now underway to identify those involved.

"Racism will absolutely not be tolerated by Leeds United and anyone found to be racially abusive will be banned from attending all games indefinitely."

READ MORE: Leeds United choking? Here's every promoted Championship club's points total after 34 games



