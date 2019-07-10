York City v Leeds United LIVE: Marcelo Bielsa's Whites kick-off pre-season action at Bootham Crescent

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa.
Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa.
0
Have your say

Leeds United make the trip to face York City in the opening game of the Whites pre-season schedule on Wednesday evening - follow all of the action LIVE below.

Please refresh the page for updates.