York City v Leeds United: Adam Forshaw on why Whites' season cannot come soon enough

MIDFIELDER Adam Forshaw says the Championship season cannot come soon enough for Leeds United ahead of tonight’s first pre-season friendly at National League North outfit York City (kick-off 7pm).

Leeds will step out at Bootham Crescent for their first summer warm-up game just eight weeks after the club’s 2018-19 campaign ended in heartache with defeat to Derby County in the play-off semi-final second leg at Elland Road.

Forshaw missed the end of the campaign with a hamstring injury but United have been back in pre-season training since July 24 with Forshaw already counting down the days to the club’s Championship opener at Bristol City on Sunday, August 4.

Leeds will follow tonight’s friendly at York with a second warm-up game at another National League North side in Guiseley tomorrow night before leaving for the club’s pre-season tour of Australia this weekend.

Clashes against fierce rivals Manchester United next Wednesday and Australian A-League outfit Western Sydney Wanderers a week on Saturday await Down Under before a trip to Sardinia to face Italian Serie A side Cagliari Calcio on Saturday, July 27.

“You just want the games to come thick and fast,” said Forshaw.

“It’s what you play for, that buzz on a Saturday and a Tuesday so we are looking forward to that.

“Pre season has been tough, very tough. Long days but if it stands us in good stead we are more than happy to do it and we based ourselves on being a really fit team last year so we will be looking to do the same again.

“It’s a long gruelling season. Everyone knows the Championship and what it is. We were unfortunate at the end of the season but we are working hard now to go one step further this year.”

York – under the stewardship of Steve Watson – finished last season 12th in National League North.

Watson said: “Leeds have a game the day after so I think they’ll mix up some youth players and first-team players.”