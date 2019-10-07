YEP Live: Watch as our Whites reporters as they cast their verdict on Millwall and the international break

Leeds United chief writer Graham Smyth is joined by Joe Urquhart to discuss the Whites defeat to Millwall at The Den and all the latest news from Elland Road.

Gaetano Berardi's dismissal in South London caused headlines as the defender was controversially sent off after just 14 minutes of the Championship clash. Jed Wallace struck with the resulting penalty, before Tom Bradshaw doubled the lead. Gjanni Alioski gave the Whites hope in the second half but it was defeat for Marcelo Bielsa's men in the capital, here we look back at some of the key talking points from the weekend.

Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi sent off at Millwall.

