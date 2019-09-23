YEP Leeds United Jury – Same old failings haunt Leeds United after late leveller from Derby County

LEEDS UNITED once again paid the price for their failure to convert enough chances when a late Chris Martin strike earned visitors Derby County an unlikely draw on Saturday.

HEre are our regular fans’ panel with their views on Saturday’s staklemate at Elland Road.

Leeds United's Helder Costa finds his route closed down.'Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

David Watkins

Devastated! The only word that comes to mind.

Most seasons a home draw with Derby would be a decent point, but this is a poor Rams side, Leeds outplayed them and a big win would have been more representative.

And yet we take only one point and we’ve squandered yet more at Elland Road when we should be running away with it.

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford shoots. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Seven points have gone begging in four home games compared with a 100 per cent record on our travels. It is tempting to say the sides we’ve played at home so far are, generally, the better ones, while those we’ve played away are not, but there seems to be more to it than that.

Is it the expectation? The pressure of a big Elland Road crowd? Do teams know how to play us at home, defending for their lives and catching us on the break? Who knows?

Whatever it is, it is a crying shame. This Leeds side is head and shoulders above any other side we’ve seen so far but we are not walloping the opposition like our stats suggest. We have to score more goals.

Man of the Match: Kalvin Phillips

BIG MOMENT: Mateusz Klich misses his second-half penalty.' Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Matthew Evans

At points in the first half on Saturday it seemed inconceivable we wouldn’t win the game by a comfortable margin.

United’s dominance over a poor Derby side was obvious and it was only a matter of time before we put the game to bed.

What then went wrong is a matter that will be being debated in Leeds supporting households all over the world – and nobody knows the answer.

Patrick Bamford should have been on the scoresheet one way or another and Mateusz Klich has few excuses for missing a penalty so softly.

Derby’s point was one of the least deserved I have seen taken away from Elland Road in my lifetime.

We look good, we are mostly doing all of the right things and teams look pretty much beaten before the game kicks-off these days.

On the evidence of what we’ve seen this season, we are comfortably the best team in the league. However, for a team that wants automatic promotion, our home form is not good enough and we can’t have too many days like today.

I’ve gone for Patrick Bamford for man of the match, in part to counter the unjust howls for him to be dropped. He was excellent today, went close on several occasions, worked incredibly hard and won us a penalty. We looked much poorer once he was subbed off.

Man of the match: Patrick Bamford

Keith Ingham

Why oh why do they do this to us? Once again enough possession –I know I sound like a broken record – to win a game but undone by a late, late goal as Derby salvaged a point in time added on.

It was not something they deserved and the continued failures on home soil could start to be a massive problem.

Leeds, roared on by another full house needed an early goal and got it when Derby’s Max Lowe put the ball past his keeper Kelle Roos and Bamford had two chances to increase the lead before the break.

Early in the second half Bamford – people need to get off his back, in my opinion – was denied by a post and then Leeds had the opportunity to increase their lead when Bamford was fouled in the area and a penalty was awarded. Mateusz Klich fluffed it as his far too causal effort went past the post and Chris Martin punished them late on.

Leeds are still top thanks to a draw for Swansea and next weeks opponents Charlton surprisingly losing away at Wigan.

Man of the Match: Patrick Bamford, ran his heart out and was unlucky not to score. People need to get off his back!

Andy Rhodes

If ever a game summed up how Leeds have been playing this season, this was it.

United were dominant throughout, so much so that Derby’s equaliser was their first and only shot on target.

The first half in particular was straight from the Marcelo Bielsa textbook. Dominant, intense and unrelenting, it was everything we’ve come to expect this season.

However, United are failing to overcome some of this season’s underlying problems.

Patrick Bamford again missed key chances while, after converting so calmly last weekend, Mateusz Klich missed a golden opportunity from the spot.

Had he put that away the Jury might’ve made for more pleasant reading on the morning commute, but the fact of the matter is that more chances need to be taken.

Perhaps Eddie Nketiah from the start will address those issues. Only Bielsa holds the answers.

The question is, when will the change come?

Man of the match: Jamie Shackleton

Shaun Smith

Many people ask why Jack Clarke doesn’t start? Why Patrick Bamford plays ahead of Eddie Nketiah? and so on.

For much of this game Leeds dominated beyond anything I’ve seen since the 1970s.

And then striker Bamford and winger Jack Harrison came off and Derby started to come into it more.

There are two ways of looking at this game.

How can Leeds not win whilst being so dominant; or how do Leeds become so dominant?

There was the turning point of the missed penalty. It was a time when an Adam Forshaw on the pitch would have been useful.

Kalvin Phillips failed to clear twice, his first mistakes in the game and the suckerpunch was landed.

In truth, if Leeds score more of their chances, no one in this league can touch them.

Games should be in bed and fast asleep before any nightmare last minutes.

The players need to decide that the present frustration is not a game of soldiers worth playing.

Man of the match: Patrick Bamford

Mike Gill

0nce again, United failed to capitalise on their dominance at Elland Road.

An early lead on twenty minutes – wow. Okay it was an own goal by Max Lowe but one produced by the relentless pressure that United were dishing out.

Missed chances galore in the first half – but you felt that things would come good.

Patrick Bamford had worked very hard and when he was tripped in the penalty area, you felt that he had finally got his just desserts when the referee pointed to the spot.

The penalty hero from last week, Matteus Klich, gathered the ball confidently and stepped up to put the game out of contention and claim the three points. Only he didn’t and sent his shot the wrong side of the post.

You almost knew that things would get worse from there and when Chris Martin shot one home in injury time, nobody was surprised

Quite simply Leeds have to find a way of winning convincingly at Elland Road. Even a scrappy win will do.

Man of the match: Kalvin Phillips