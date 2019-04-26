YEP Jury: Now it’s all about the Leeds United players having the right kind of attitude

Our fans’ panel have their say on Leeds United’s home clash with in-form Aston Villa on Sunday.

DAVID WATKINS

Kemar Roofe.

Only a week ago we didn’t expect to feel like this heading into the penultimate game; since Christmas, most of us thought automatic promotion was the most likely outcome.

Now, after depressing back-to-back defeats we all know that the most likely scenario is a two-game play-off semi-final and, maybe, a day out at Wembley. With Sheffield United playing tomorrow, it could have all changed for the better by the time we face Villa on Sunday. But it would be the shock of the season if relegated Ipswich get something at Bramall Lane.

One way or another though, a confidence-boosting performance is the least we have to see on Sunday, either to keep ourselves in with a shout of automatic promotion should the Blades be blunted or to get ourselves mentally prepared for those play-offs.

To have been in front in sight of the flag and then have the wheels fall off is up there with the worst moments in our disappointment-strewn history.

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford shows his frustration at Brentford.

But, this time, we absolutely must bounce back quickly.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Aston Villa 0.

ANDY RHODES

In last week’s Jury I wrote that a week is a long time in football. God, I wish I was wrong.

There’s no glossing over the fact that the Easter weekend was one of the worst results-based periods in the club’s recent history, eclipsing the collapse of 2016/17.

United now need to pick themselves up and go again against an Aston Villa side who have won 10 on the bounce. Since Jack Grealish returned from injury they haven’t looked back and will be a major threat in the play-offs.

At the other end of the form spectrum, Leeds will need all the character their players can muster. Experienced players like Liam Cooper and Patrick Bamford will need to restart the promotion charge.

Marcelo Bielsa would be forgiven for dropping Bamford in favour of Kemar Roofe and returning to the XI that proved so effective earlier this season.

By kick-off, this fixture might be irrelevant depending on the result at Bramall Lane. The main thing now is returning to form for the play-offs.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Aston Villa 2.

MATTHEW EVANS

This season maybe marks the first time this century that bad attitudes haven’t played a significant part in United’s story.

From the youthful unprofessionalism of O’Leary’s babies and all through Blackwell, Wise and Warnock’s failures to Cellino’s sick six, we’ve never been far away from blowing up because of something our players have or haven’t done. Even Simon Grayson’s promotion campaign saw Jermaine Beckford dropped for apathy and Max Gradel almost throw it all away in the final game.

This season, Marcelo Bielsa has run a tight, professional ship that’s been an absolute pleasure to watch.

Unfortunately, our dismal Easter weekend has taken the wind out of our sails and, in the end, it was all down to attitude.

We cruised into a one-nil lead against Wigan and thought we’d won it then, once we had gone a goal behind, fear took hold and didn’t let go until the final whistle at Brentford. It is very unlikely that Sheffield United will drop points at home to Ipswich but, if they do, we need to be ready to pounce on Sunday.

Whatever happens this weekend, we have competitive football left to play this season and we need to screw our heads back on, both players and fans, and go for it.

These opportunities don’t come along very often.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Aston Villa 1.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds play their last-but-one fixture at Elland Road on Sunday against Aston Villa and it could be a meaningless match if Sheffield United do what Leeds failed to do – get a win against a team at the bottom end of the league.

Let’s not kid ourselves, this season was one of the best chances to get out of the Championship in recent years and they blew it!

The reasons. A continual failure in front of goal. The main striker cannot be blamed totally but he must take some responsibility as chances have been created on a regular basis. I’ve said all along that this squad has overachieved and Marcelo Bielsa has taken them from a mid-table team going nowhere to a team that looks to have fallen at the last fence in the race for automatic promotion.

My friends who know my loyalty to the club have seen the worst of me in the last few days, I cannot remember being so downcast after two games of football. For sure once we lost the momentum against Wigan we couldn’t pick ourselves up for the Easter Monday trip to Brentford. Despite having a definite penalty turned down by the referee we once again failed to do the basics of scoring goals and keeping the opposition out at the other end.

Where we go from here is up to the squad. Have they the ‘bottle’ to come back stronger in the play-offs? Only time will tell, but if you take in the recent showings you would think that another season in the Championship is most likely, unless Bielsa can instil a new belief in them now that their first aim looks to have ended.

I’d play Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Jamie Shackleton, Stuart Dallas, Izzy Brown, Jack Clarke, Gaetano Berardi, Kemar Roofe and maybe two or three of the Under-23s. Villa, with their bigger squad, will probably rest a few too with them definitely being in the play-offs.

A full house will surely do their best to pick up the spirits of the team and its long suffering fans.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Aston Villa 2.

MIKE GILL For once, the Whites will be able to approach this match knowing the Sheffield United result.

This can only be seen as a positive because, whether they’re contesting the play-offs or not, a win against Aston Villa on Sunday would give them a massive boost. And, boy, do they need it!

The Wigan and Brentford games are in the past with their familiar ingredients of missed opportunities and injustices. The immediate future is all that matters now.

Aston Villa come to Elland Road as the Championship’s form team.

They have muscled their way into the play-offs with 10 successive wins – a club record.

United must put a stop to it for, as things stand, Villa must be hot favourites to win the play-offs.

Unless you believe that Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United really are a spent force, then they are due for a decent performance and maybe even a win.

It will be a tough game – that’s for sure.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Aston Villa 1.

SHAUN SMITH

In the wings, a ‘lady of ample proportion’ is clearing her throat.

Apparently, someone shot an albatross at the under-23s game and fate has dealt us a dummy hand.

April has been the cruellest of months. But hold. The play-offs beckon and we will have games against teams who might not necessarily park the bus against us.

Other than burning out, we may be fitter than our opponents and we may yet prevail in the end.

The game against Aston Villa on Sunday might be dictated by the result in Sheffield on Saturday.

Should a miracle occur, Leeds need to go full throttle.

If not, practising not conceding goals might be an advisable tactic.

The game might offer a break from United camped out on the edge of the opponent’s box finding new ways not to score.

Chances are we will see a couple of younger faces given a run-out, and 90 minutes of not feeling sick might be a refreshing change.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Aston Villa 1.