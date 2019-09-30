YEP Jury: Marcelo Bielsa must solve familiar riddle after Leeds United’s Groundhog Day at Charlton Athletic

Our fans’ panel have their say on Leeds United’s disappointing 1-0 defeat at Charlton Athletic on Saturday

DAVID WATKINS

As much as folk will continue to point to the match statistics and the fact we once again dominated against one of the better sides in the division…we cannot continue to drop points like this.

‘Oh it’s only the home form that’s a problem’ we cried last week…well, it’s the away form as well now and it’s the same scenario we’ve seen for months, going back to last season.

We have to understand what is going wrong and we have to put it right. Yes, we play well and dominate the opposition… but they are coming away with the points!

Watching from the stand I initially thought we’d played poorly but, having now seen those stats, then it’s clearly that same old finishing issue again plus this ridiculous tendency to give away soft, almost fluky goals.

Charlton had three shots and found the target with all three, we had 19 and found the target with four!

We have to find a way to be more efficient; either our finishing is rubbish or we are not creating clear enough chances. Sort it out Leeds!

Man of the match: Ben White.

ANDY RHODES

Another week and I find myself writing a summary similar to those of previous weeks.

Games like this are becoming a familiar occurrence for Leeds who once again dominated possession but found themselves rueing missed chances.

However, there weren’t many big chances for Leeds to take this week, with Lee Bowyer’s men keeping United at arm’s length.

This was even despite Marcelo Bielsa playing both Patrick Bamford and Eddie Nketiah up front after half-time. Even that change couldn’t solve the Whites’ goal-scoring woes.

But while they struggled to score, their defence looked largely unthreatened. Ben White again looked to up the attacking ante with his frequent runs forward, offering another potential weapon for the future.

Meanwhile, Adam Forshaw was unlucky not to score in the closing stages. Charlton’s numbers at the back made it impossible. If Leeds want to finish in the automatic promotion places this season they’ll have to conjure up more quality chances and be prepared to take them.

Man of the match: Ben White.

MATTHEW EVANS

Another huge disappointment over the weekend as United dropped points on the road for the first time this season.

It’s the same old story and, truth be told, we could have scored a couple of goals in the opening minute such was the positive nature of our start.

Charlton scored with their first sniff of goal and so began the familiar trial of watching us labour to create any sort of clear-cut chance that might get us back into the game while the opposition waste time and play for free-kicks.

As usual, the officials were only too happy to oblige and the second half never really got going. Most United fans finally got what they’d been waiting for when Eddie Nketiah and Patrick Bamford appeared up front together but with fewer players behind them, we lost our shape and our dominance waned.

It’s still far too early to panic but something is going to need to change soon or we will find ourselves off the pace despite being the better team in every game we’ve played so far. It will be interesting to see what changes for West Brom tomorrow.

Man of the match: Stuart Dallas.

SHAUN SMITH

It’s a funny old game.

Not that anyone from Leeds United is laughing. Helder Costa started. Eddie Nketiah got 45 minutes of action. Nothing much changed.

Leeds United bingo. Dominant. Sublime. Pressure. Classy. Concede. Missed chance. Full house.

The little grey cells of Marcelo Bielsa’s brain need to work out the riddle.

Against Charlton, nil looked inevitable, especially after United managed to put a string of chances together before Charlton got a touch.

The home fans will have gone home happy but knowing their side are way behind Leeds.

Every team in the league is way behind Leeds.

Indeed, most teams are mostly behind their six-yard box.

The frustration continues. Some luck is needed but more importantly a will to win to match the imperious domination.

Man of the match: Ben White.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds ripped into Charlton from minute one to past 95 minutes but time and again superb approach play fell on its backside at the 18-yard line so not much got to Pat Bamford.

The inclusion of Helder Costa was clamoured for by fans and the winger tried his best to create a chance but was well marshalled by the Charlton defence, on the other side Jack Harrison worked his ‘socks off’ but again his final ball just wasn’t good enough.

The only goal of the game came just after 30 minutes, when a corner was headed towards goal by Tom Lockyer and debutant Macauley Bonne got the final touch past Kiko Casilla. It was totally against the run of play, Casilla will not look back on the goal with much fondness, he should have done much better.

The rest of the game was to follow a similar pattern as most games this season, the opposition sat back and Leeds pressed them but to no avail.

It was more quantity than quality but Leeds were desperately unlucky in the final moments as Adam Forshaw’s effort was blocked by a defender and keeper as Charlton rode their luck.

It’s not the end of the world but lessons need to be learned and quick, teams are savvy on how to play Leeds and if there isn’t a plan B, there needs to be a big improvement on plan A.

Tomorrow sees the visit of, now table-topping West Brom and without doubt it will be a tough test. The Baggies are quite a few people’s favourites for the top two, despite losing quite a few players in the summer.

It should be a great game and last season both fixtures saw the home team scoring four goals. I’d be happy with one, as long as it’s a Leeds winner.

Man of the match: Ben White.

MIKE GILL

Leeds started the game with four corners within a couple of minutes and finished the game in the same fashion.

In between, they were awarded another five, making 13 in all. The familiar tale of 70 per cent + possession, missed chances and the concession of a scrappy goal from one of the two corners that Charlton managed to win, was the order of the day.

Fair play to Charlton though, on this showing, Lee Bowyer’s men will more than hold their own in the Championship.

What they lacked in finesse they made up for in effort.

United still haven’t found the answer to their finishing problems.

Despite the fact that Helder Costa started and Eddie Nketiah joined the party after 45 minutes, they could not put the ball in the net. Adam Forshaw was also drafted in but failed to make a difference.

Forgotten man Tyler Roberts was introduced on 69 minutes to save Patrick Bamford from himself after the striker was booked for a petulant trip.

It’s back to the drawing board for tomorrow’s home clash against West Brom.

Man of the match: Stuart Dallas.