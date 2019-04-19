YEP Jury: Leeds United must be wary of Wigan Athletic despite their dismal away record

Our fans’ panel have their say on Leeds United’s home clash with Wigan Athletic.

ANDY RHODES

Leon Clarke.

They say a week is a long time in football and if you’re anything like me you’ll have spent it playing out all the ifs, buts and maybes the next four games could throw up.

If you’re less consumed by it than me, you might think that today’s game against Wigan is, on paper, an easy three points. Wigan have the worst away record in the Championship with just one win from their 21 games on the road.

Leeds, then, will be hoping for a trouble-free afternoon and, if they play anything like they did last weekend, that’s what they’ll get. The recent inter-play between Tyler Roberts and Pablo Hernandez has been excellent and may again prove key to unlocking the door.

On Wednesday, Marcelo Bielsa said he would stick by Patrick Bamford despite his withdrawal on Saturday.

Marcelo Bielsa.

Wigan were impressive in repelling Norwich on Sunday but they’re a different animal away from home, more sheep than shark. Let’s hope the Great Whites have more killer instinct come kick-off.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Wigan Athletic 0.

MATTHEW EVANS

What a weekend we have in store. So many nerves, so much angst and lots of other emotions to come.

We have to say it very quietly but the fact is, if everything went our way, we would be promoted at Brentford on Monday evening.

This is Leeds United, however, and we all know that there is little or no chance of that happening.

If you are anything like me you are steeling yourself for a six-point swing with Sheffield United and us entering the penultimate weekend with a mountain to climb.

Whatever happens we should try to relish it.

This experience with Marcelo Bielsa at the helm beats limping into a lower mid-table place under the likes of Neil Warnock, Steve Evans and Paul Heckingbottom all ends up.

We should have more than enough to beat Wigan today so let’s get in the stadium, get behind them and just enjoy the ride.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Wigan Athletic 1.

DAVID WATKINS

There is a chance, albeit a small one, that Leeds will be promoted by Monday evening.

If Sheffield United pick up two points or less from their games at home to Forest and away at Hull City and Leeds beat Wigan and Brentford, then Leeds would end the holiday weekend at least seven points ahead of the Blades with only six to play for. It is that close!

All we can do is focus on our own games and, ideally, keep winning them. Of the two games over Easter, Brentford at Griffin Park looks the toughest but Wigan have shown with recent draws against Brentford, Bristol City and Norwich that they are no mugs, and they still need points to distance themselves from the relegation zone. They have lost only one of their last five and put five past Bolton in March.

Wigan are likely to have Leon Clarke – on loan from Sheffield United – up front. He is always a handful and will, no doubt, be trying his best to do his parent club a big favour.

Dust down those defibrillators folks, pulses will be racing all weekend!

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Wigan Athletic 0.

MIKE GILL

After Saturday’s fine display we meet Wigan Athletic today.

They are the worst-performing team away from home in the Championship but they are fighting for their lives.

They certainly gave Norwich a run for their money, albeit at the DW Stadium. United seemed to have a steely determination about them last time out and they need to continue this, especially if, as expected, Sheffield United see off Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane.

Liam Cooper is still doubtful but this is the story of the season really for Leeds and Gaetano Beradi deputised well on Saturday.

Goal difference could prove to be crucial and this should be an opportunity for the Whites to improve theirs.

Banana skins cannot be tolerated at this stage of the season and United need to come out of the traps quickly and get the job done.

It’s all about nerve now and, just like Tiger Woods in The Masters golf, Leeds need to block everything out and grab three points.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Wigan Athletic 1.

KEITH INGHAM

Today brings another opportunity to bring the Premier League another step closer to Leeds United. Only four games to play means that no more slip ups can happen.

If you’d said that the club would be within touching distance of the Premier League at the start of the season, most fans would not have believed you. The team has done superbly and what is needed from the players and fans is cool heads in the current climate.

Marcelo Bielsa has already said that it’s up to the players how this season ends and they have shown already that they are up for whatever comes to challenge them. Wigan won’t be a ‘walk in the park’; they need the points as much as Leeds and will battle for every 50/50 ball as they strive to ensure their safety in the Championship.

If Liam Cooper is unfit, Gaetano Berardi has shown he is an able deputy at centre-back and the defence was as strong with ‘the warrior’ amongst them.

Kemar Roofe will once again have to be content with a place amongst the substitutes and will be ready if called upon on.

Leeds will know what they have to do before they kick-off; Sheffield United play Nottingham Forest a few hours before so their result could take them above their Yorkshire rivals on goal difference.

It’s simple really – beat Wigan and let the rest take care of themselves. Leeds have their destiny in their own hands; 10 points out of 12 will see them back in the Premier League.

Let’s get behind the boys and sing them to success.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Wigan Athletic 1.

SHAUN SMITH

First of all, I’m not keen on Good Friday games. Seems a tad disrespectful as, after all, it is the most sombre day in the Christian calendar.

I think the least that could be done would be to have evening kick-offs. That aside, what appears to be a rudimentary three points will no doubt turn into anything but. Many others tuned into Wigan versus Norwich last week and saw a Lactics side that deserved to win.

That said Wigan are a different beast on the road and, if Leeds hit their stride early and score first, this should be fairly routine. But it won’t be. Will it?

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Wigan Athletic 1.