YEP Jury: Leeds United in great shape to exploit a Nottingham Forest side still finding their feet

Our fans’ panel have their say on Leeds United’s clash with Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

DAVID WATKINS

Marcelo Bielsa.

The performance and result at Bristol City has shifted the expectation levels of this Leeds side, a side many thought had not been sufficiently strengthened this summer.

By the time we kick off against Forest we will know if there are more new faces but at least Bristol showed that even last year’s side is still pretty potent at its best and Ben White proved a very able replacement for Pontus Jansson.

Nottingham Forest, a side that missed out on the play-offs last season by just six points and which is fancied again this term, began with a 2-1 defeat to West Brom and they will be itching to get points on the board.

As the side with the worst disciplinary record in the Championship last season, expect them to fight all the way for new boss Sabri Lamouchi; he replaced Martin O’Neill this summer amid rumours of player power ousting the Irishman.

Patrick Bamford celebrates scoring at Bristol City.

I’m plumping for a repeat of our flying start last season when Derby County copped it in our second game, so I’m going for a big win.

Prediction: Leeds United 4 Nottingham Forest 1.

ANDY RHODES

After last weekend’s win at Bristol City, spirits are high around the club. As with any season, there were fears around if United had done enough in the transfer window and if the injuries would have an impact.

Pablo Hernandez celebrates scoring the opening goal at Bristol City.

Those fears were allayed with what was a real statement of intent to the rest of the Championship.

Nottingham Forest, however, didn’t have such luck against West Brom. New boss Sabri Lamouchi didn’t get off to the start he wanted but it wasn’t for the lack of trying.

Forest struck early on and, in the opening stages, they looked threatening. But Marcelo Bielsa will note that they converted just one of their 15 shots in 90 minutes.

The Leeds boss will be hoping for a better record for his side this season, with much of the responsibility resting on Patrick Bamford’s shoulders.

Like last season, Bielsa will be hoping for a strong start to the campaign as they look to set the early pace. If Leeds win, it could be the start of a roll.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Nottingham Forest 0.

MATTHEW EVANS

History repeated itself on the opening day with a 3-1 win, and just as it did 12 months ago, our second weekend pits us against a team from the East Midlands. I’d settle for the same result again.

There was a lot to get excited about within the first XI at Bristol City and, off the pitch, we have the prospect of the likes of Jamie Shackleton, Jack Clarke, Mateusz Bogusz, Tyler Roberts, Luke Ayling, Gaetano Berardi, Gjanni Alioski and marquee signing Helder Costa all in reserve.

At the time of writing we are pre-transfer deadline and there are rumours of one or two incomings following the sale of Kemar Roofe.

Our activity will set the tone for the United crowd tomorrow lunchtime and it feels like we are just a couple of signings away from a complete squad.

At an absolute minimum we need to retain what we’ve got.

It’s still very early days of course but most will arrive at Elland Road expecting a win and I’m backing another East Midlands demolition.

Prediction: Leeds United 4 Nottingham Forest 1.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds United started the season very impressively and will hope to carry on when Nottingham come to Elland Road for the first home game of the season.

Forest have been busy during the summer bringing in some useful additions to their squad.

There is a rivalry between the clubs that goes back to the time when both teams were in the old First Division, both have fallen on harder times but it is still a game that whets the appetite and a full house will most likely be in attendance expecting a ‘cracker’ of a match.

Leeds will probably start the team that brushed aside Bristol City for the majority of the game with Helder Costa waiting for his chance to impress the home fans. Patrick Bamford netted in the first game and with Kemar Roofe now gone, the expectations of him will rise.

He showed that, when in the mood he has the attributes to lead the line and get the goals needed.

I expect an open game with a few goals with Leeds edging it by a goal.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Nottingham Forest 1.

MIKE GILL

One thing that we can be sure of is that whatever happened in the transfer window, it will not affect Marcelo Bielsa’s team selection for the Forest game.

Nor should it, if the old adage about not changing a winning side is true.

The team that picked Bristol City apart should start with perhaps the addition of Gaetano Berardi to the bench.

Forest were beaten at home by West Brom last time out and so they will be licking their wounds and looking to get on the right track. They usually make a special effort at Elland Road anyway so it will be a worthy challenge for the Whites.

What we hope for is to continue with a good conversion rate of the chances created.

It would also be pleasing to see Patrick Bamford throwing his weight about as well as using his considerable skill, more of the same from Pablo Hernandez, solid displays from Liam Cooper and Ben White and thrills without the spills from Kiko Casilla.

Add a good start to these factors and you have to back the Whites.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Nottingham Forest 1.

SHAUN SMITH

With a 100 per cent prediction record one has to submit one’s contribution to this column early so it can be locked in a vault free from prying eyes tempted to violate betting rules, therefore I am writing this ahead of the transfer window closing.

Presently Leeds United have amassed a sizeable fortune this summer but have been reluctant to spend any of it on a permanent transfer.

There are very few permanent senior players on the payroll at Leeds United and it’s beginning to look a bit like a company which might fall foul of zero hour contract legislation.

It is however a blooming good team and this early in the season despite the ownership’s strategy of stripping personnel to the bare bones, we should win against a Nottingham Forest side still finding their feet.

We started brilliantly and I fully expect that to continue in the short term with Kalvin Phillips my pick for man of the match tomorrow.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Nottingham Forest 1.