YEP Jury: Leeds United in good shape to prevail in physical battle in the Lions’ den

Our fans’ panel have their say on Leeds United’s Championship match at Millwall.

DAVID WATKINS

Marcelo Bielsa.

The hard-fought win over the Albion has calmed nerves amongst Leeds fans and with 20 points from 10 games we are bang on target as the quarter-season point approaches.

We now face the annual ‘Battle of Bermondsey’ and we know exactly what sort of game we’ll get down there; it will be a case of trying to find a way to unlock an 11-man defence.

We will have to be wary of the Lions though; their strengths are in their aerial ability, with some big powerful players like former Leeds man Matt Smith. They are strong at set pieces, an area where Leeds struggle and where the loss of the injured Captain Coops may be significant.

Millwall sit seventh from bottom in the table after their draw at Luton on Wednesday although at the Den they’ve only lost once, a 2-1 reverse to QPR. They don’t score many but, if they do, they’ll defend for their lives and not worry too much how they do it!

Millwall's Matt Smith.

They’ve not scored more than once in any league game this season, so our target should be at least two!

Prediction: Millwall 1 Leeds United 2.

ANDY RHODES

This week, Leeds head back down the M1 to south London, just four miles away from the scene of their first away defeat last weekend.

Neither the Valley nor the Den tend to be the happiest of hunting grounds for United but, after a positive win against West Brom in midweek, Leeds’ tails will be up.

However, they’ll have to do it without captain Liam Cooper and Jamie Shackleton.

The pair will be missed after their performances on Tuesday, but it will open the door to others.

Much like Charlton last week, Millwall will likely try to frustrate United.

However, Marcelo Bielsa’s side will need to create better quality chances if they are to break them down.

The Lions always find a way of scoring against Leeds, but United’s defence is made of sterner stuff this season, with just five goals conceded in 10 games.

It would put our minds at ease if we hit a team for three or four, but I’m sure we’d all take a repeat of Tuesday night.

Prediction: Millwall 1 Leeds United 1.

MATTHEW EVANS

As good as our win was on Tuesday night it served only to emphasise how fine the margins we are dealing with actually are. As with our trip to Charlton on Saturday, the visit of West Brom could have ended with any result and three points from six feels about right on balance over the two games.

United are still grappling with the issue of scoring goals and, while Patrick Bamford had a coming of age moment with a superb performance on Tuesday, he has not built on his early flurry of goals back in August.

It’s almost boring to talk about how difficult a place Millwall is to go and we rarely do well in the sterile and slightly backward environment that surrounds the New Den. It’s now or never for us to show up in this fixture and, if we are to get promoted this season I would love to have done so having actually done the job in South London.

We’ve got injury concerns but, even so, we should have enough to dispatch Millwall and we aren’t leaving ourselves with much room for error to keep pace at the top of the table.

Prediction: Millwall 0 Leeds United 3.

KEITH INGHAM

Millwall haven’t had the best of starts but always seem to raise their game when Leeds are in town.

Steve Morison is no longer with the club and the squad is much changed from the one that played in the 1-1 draw last season.

Marcelo Bielsa will probably use Gaetano Berardi as Liam Cooper’s replacement, whilst Stuart Dallas was moved into midfield after substitute Tyler Roberts was substituted in the second half.

If he does, Luke Ayling could return after coming on against West Brom. The popular right-back has agreed to stay at the club for another four years.

Leeds on their travels, apart from Charlton, have done really well and I’m tipping them to win another tomorrow, but it won’t be a ‘walk in the park’ it never is in deepest, darkest Bermondsey!

Patrick Bamford has been criticised by many, myself included but he stood tall and led the line by example and was my man of the match in the 1-0 victory over West Brom on Tuesday night.

Prediction: Millwall 1 Leeds United 2.

MIKE GILL

West Bromwich Albion were unquestionably the best side Leeds have played against this season.

Their speed out of defence and on the counter attack was better than anything United have faced this season.

Nevertheless, the Whites prevailed and silenced the moaners whiners and begrudgers of social media.

So to the Den. Neil Harris’ side have not had the best of starts and it’s high time that Leeds beat them away.

Jack Harrison’s equaliser went some way to dispelling the myth that Leeds can’t beat the Lions at their home turf in south east London.

I’m sure that there will be the usual hype about the intimidating atmosphere. Come on guys, it is unlikely that there will be more than about 14,000 there.

Trust me, it’s far more intimidating at London Bridge Station or if you take the wrong turning at Bermondsey.

So come on boys and get the job done.

Prediction: Millwall 0 Leeds United 2.

SHAUN SMITH

We have all at some point asked ourselves: ‘What is it all for? Why do we go on. Why do we indeed suffer the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune?”

And then comes Millwall away and we know why we must.

An acrimonious divorce of a fixture, a bankruptcy of a game, the lovelorn dumped, Millwall away stands atop a dark bleak tower in the football diary.

But, as we all know from studying Euripides, the only way of controlling our own fate is by truly understanding ourselves and thus overcoming our propensity to inflict our own doom.

Millwall away serves as a reminder of why we fight on, work harder and strive to escape.

Millwall away is why we do this. So we do not have to do it ever again.

Prediction: Millwall 1 Leeds United 2.