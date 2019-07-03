'World class': This is who Helder Costa is and why he is a massive signing for Leeds United

Leeds United have completed the signing of Helder Costa from Wolverhampton Wanderers - but who is he?

Costa arrives at Elland Road, much to the excitement of Whites fans, on an initial season-long loan deal that will become a permanent one next summer.

So - here is everything you need to know about the Whites' latest addition:

Key details

Age: 25

Height: 5 foot 10 inches

Nationality: Portuguese

Position: Winger

His career so far

Costa began his career at Benfica B but was unable to break into the first-team during his five years, which prompted a permament switch to Wolves in 2017.

Before his move to the Molineux club, Costa had loan spells atDeportivo La Coruna, Monaco and Wolves in 2016.

While the winger impressed at the Ligue 1 outfit with 25 appearances and three goals, Wolves provided the perfect platform for him to showcase his talents.

Costa was viewed as the man who single-handedly pulled the club away from the Championship relegation places in the 2016/17 season after winning their Player of the Season award.

One year later, Costa once again played an invaluable part on the Wanderers wing, missing just seven games as promotion to the Premier League was sealed.

With Nuno Espírito Santo targetting a number of high profile additions last term, Costa was in and out of the starting 11, though still managed to rack up 31 outings.

In total, he departs the Midlands as a fans favourite with 19 goals in 109 appearances across three seasons.

What has been said about him in the past?

Current Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert was in charge at Wolves when they narrowly avoided the drop in 2017.

It is safe to say he was left impressed by Costa, once describing him as 'world class' in a 3-1 win over Cardiff City in April 2017.

He said: “Once Costa’s got the ball in the box then he can make you look silly and that’s what he did. The third goal was just an absolutely world-class goal."

What will he bring to Bielsa's side?

Leeds have signed a player who has a huge amount of potential and ability.

Last season, we discovered Bielsa's desire to play through the wide areas and it seems Costa is perfect for that.

His tricky footwork is well-documented, none more so than his lightning pace which can allow him to breeze past his opponents.

The Whites' clear aim this season is to return to the Premier League - so what better than acquiring a player with experience of doing that?

Like every team, sometimes you just need that one player to produce one moment of magic and Costa is certainly capable of doing that.

There may be times where his final product is questioned but if it wasn't then respectively, he wouldn't be a Leeds at this present moment.

That is not disputing that this is one helluva coup by Bielsa and co. His pros outweigh his cons and that's why he has proved to be such a popular figure at Wolves and will at Elland Road.