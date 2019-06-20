Winger 'has heart set' on Leeds United move, Aston Villa open talks with Dutchman, West Brom eye £890k deal plus updates on Middlesbrough and QPR - Championship rumours

Scroll and click through the pages to discover who is linked with moves elsewhere:

1. Millwall close in on goalkeeper Millwall are close to announcing the arrival of Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski after undergoing his medical on Thursday. (East Anglian Daily Times)

2. Premier League swoop for Lions starlet Manchester City have signed Millwall winger Samuel Edozie for an initial 600,000, which could rise to 1m based on the player's progress. (Manchester Evening News)

3. Holloway to Birmingham? Former Queens Park Rangers manager Ian Holloway has expressed an interest in the vacant managerial role at Birmingham City. (Talksport)

4. Brentford boss wants striker reunion Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton wants to take former Brentford striker Scott Hogan to QPR on loan from Aston Villa. (West London Sport)

