Championship rumours

Winger 'has heart set' on Leeds United move, Aston Villa open talks with Dutchman, West Brom eye £890k deal plus updates on Middlesbrough and QPR - Championship rumours

Here are all the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Scroll and click through the pages to discover who is linked with moves elsewhere:

Millwall are close to announcing the arrival of Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski after undergoing his medical on Thursday. (East Anglian Daily Times)

1. Millwall close in on goalkeeper

Millwall are close to announcing the arrival of Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski after undergoing his medical on Thursday. (East Anglian Daily Times)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Manchester City have signed Millwall winger Samuel Edozie for an initial 600,000, which could rise to 1m based on the player's progress. (Manchester Evening News)

2. Premier League swoop for Lions starlet

Manchester City have signed Millwall winger Samuel Edozie for an initial 600,000, which could rise to 1m based on the player's progress. (Manchester Evening News)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Former Queens Park Rangers manager Ian Holloway has expressed an interest in the vacant managerial role at Birmingham City. (Talksport)

3. Holloway to Birmingham?

Former Queens Park Rangers manager Ian Holloway has expressed an interest in the vacant managerial role at Birmingham City. (Talksport)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton wants to take former Brentford striker Scott Hogan to QPR on loan from Aston Villa. (West London Sport)

4. Brentford boss wants striker reunion

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton wants to take former Brentford striker Scott Hogan to QPR on loan from Aston Villa. (West London Sport)
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4