In a blink of an eye, it's matchday three in the Championship this weekend as clubs look to begin the season in the best possible manner.

As ever, with some key games to watch out for, we preview the main talking points ahead of this weekend's Championship games. Scroll and click through the pages:

The Bluebirds fell to a shock defeat to Wigan on the opening day, though bounced back with a last-minute winner against Luton. Neil Warnock will be hoping that is the start of their promotion push.

It seems sections of the Huddersfield support are beginning to lose faith in Jan Siewert after a winless two opening games. A second consecutive home defeat could spark yet more pressure on the German.

This could prove to be an early-season six-pointer - if the table shapes up as predicted. The Addicks may field their latest signing with Erhun Oztumer joining on Friday morning from Bolton on a free transfer.

Rocked by the news of Jay Dasilvas five-month absence due to a leg injury, Robins manager Lee Johnson spoke of his big loss on and off the field. Advantage Queens Park Rangers?

Tigers boss Grant McCann is spoilt for choice this weekend with virtually a full squad to choose from. On the other hand, Brentford have lost some keys players this summer, however, hold aspirations of grabbing a playoff spot.

It is somewhat a little reunion at Ewood Park. Well, it was meant to be! Boro-born Tony Mowbray will face his boyhood club, however, Rudy Gestede will not return to his old stomping ground after being ruled out through injury.

Just five years ago, the Hatters were a non-league club while the Baggies competed in the Premier League. A win for Graeme Jones against his former club will put his side on the same points as West Brom after three games.

Matters on the pitch are not exactly rosy for Stoke at the moment, and they could be set to lose one of their key players too. Reports on Friday claimed Jack Butland is prepared to move aboard in order to seal an exit.

After suffering defeat at Millwall on the opening day of the season, the optimism had slowly creeped out of Alex Neil. Two wins later, though, and the Scot has a nice headache over his team selection.