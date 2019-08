Leeds United ran out 2-0 winners over Wigan Athletic at the DW stadium on Saturday afternoon - but how did we rate the players?

Patrick Bamford scored twice as the Whites grabbed all three points to hit the summit of the Championship table after just three games - here's how we scored the performance in Lancashire.

6. Did what he had to do on a quiet afternoon, including a great save from a Lee Evans free-kick.

6. Looked lively, some nice deliveries and could have even got himself on the scoresheet.

6. Solid, wasn't really tested but never put a foot wrong and did whatever was needed. Him and White held Kieffer Moore at bay.

7. Took the responsibility of dealing with the aerial threat of Kieffer Moore all afternoon. Another strong display alongside Liam Cooper.

6. Never put a foot wrong but didn't stand out either. A solid performance in a good all round display.

7. Dictated the game once the red card occurred, brilliant display of passing. Cruised through.

7. Probably his best performance of the season so far. Energetic, linked up well with Harrison and could've nabbed a goal.

6. Subbed off for Costa in the closing stages. Lots of pressing and a nice delivery into the box in the build-up to the opening goal.

8. A standout performer. Gave Nathan Byrne a headache all afternoon and provided a real threat in the final third. Some lovely show of skill, too.