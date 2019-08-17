Wigan Athletic 0 Leeds United 2 - Patrick Bamford bags twice as Whites topple 10-man Latics

Have your say

A Patrick Bamford double saw Leeds United secure a 2-0 victory over Wigan Athletic in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Marcelo Bielsa named an unchanged team from his sides previous Championship outing against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

The Whites started the better of the two sides but it was Wigan who went close as Gavin Massey worked Kiko Casilla into a save from a Latics corner early on.

The game had passed relatively incident free until the 20 minute mark before Joe Williams was handed his marching orders.

Referee Andrew Madley had blown for a free-kick on the Wigan man on the halfway line after Adam Forshaw but the midfielder lunged into a tackle on Bamford following the whistle.

Madley took his time before handing him a straight red much to the frustration of boss Paul Cook.

United opened the scoring just over 10 minutes later as Bielsa's men pushed on.

Adam Forshaw met a Mateusz Klich cross with his effort smacking the post before falling to the feet of Bamford who had a simple tap in to sent the 5,000 strong crowd into ecstasy.

United held the advantage at the break and before Bamford struck once again with a scrappy finish to seal all three points.

Pablo Hernandez saw a penalty shout turned down before a Barry Douglas corner found the striker as he bundled the ball over the line from close-range.

Bielsa's men almost added a third through Harrison, Forshaw and Douglas but had to settle for just two as 10-man Wigan were swept aside.

Leeds United XI: Casilla, Dallas, White, Cooper, Douglas, Phillips, Hernandez, Klich, Forshaw, Harrison, Bamford. Subs: Meslier, Alioski, Nketiah, Costa, Berardi, Bogusz, Shackleton.