Wigan Athletic 0 Leeds United 2: Marcelo Bielsa encouraged as Whites move into pole position

MARCELO BIELSA admitted it was impossible not to be positive after Leeds United climbed to the top of the Championship with Saturday's 2-0 win at ten-men Wigan Athletic.

United approached Saturday's clash at the DW Stadium following an opening weekend 3-1 win at Bristol City and a 1-1 draw at home to Nottingham Forest in which the Whites dominated in terms of both possession and attempts on goal.

Wigan too were easily brushed aside with Patrick Bamford netting twice after Wigan had seen Joe Williams sent off for a second yellow card after 21 minutes.

The victory put Leeds top on goal difference with seven points out of a possible nine and while Bielsa admitted segmentalising a season meant little the Argentinian said he had to be pleased with United's start.

"Of course I cannot evaluate this in another way that cannot be a positive way," said Bielsa, asked about United already sitting in pole position.

"But sometimes there are things that when you receive something positive it is not important and when you are not receiving this maybe it's more important.

"When you are at the top of the league right now you cannot say this is terminal but if for example at this moment we were not in this position we could say that it would be important to be there."

Reflecting on United's performances over their first three league games, Bielsa reasoned: "The game against Nottingham Forest was a game that we deserved to win. Today we played with one player more.

"In the first game we did a good game but we received a lot of chances so in general we can't see that the performance of the team is increasing day by day or game by game."