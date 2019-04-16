Wigan ace loyal to Latics but hoping "unbelievable" Marcelo Bielsa takes Leeds United up

WIGAN ATHLETIC midfielder Lee Evans has the happiest of memories when it comes to Elland Road.

The Leeds United fan-base casts far and wide and the Welshman grew up as a Whites supporter – enjoying the glorious European nights at the turn of the century as a teen.

Two visits to Elland Road as a player with Wolverhampton Wanderers have since also both resulted in victory.

Now at Wigan, the Welsh international will grace Leeds United’s famous turf for the third time come Good Friday’s showdown with the Whites.

A third outing and a third away win if Evans has his way; yet there’s no hiding the admiration for the “unbelievable” work of Marcelo Bielsa or the desire to see his boyhood team finally back in the Premier League.

Leeds were certainly a different breed the first time Evans stepped out at Elland Road for Kenny Jackett’s Wolves in October 2014.

The Whites were just over seven months into life under Massimo Cellino who was already on to his fourth manager in Darko Milanic after spitting out Brian McDermott and David Hockaday before the caretaker spell of Neil Redfearn.

As it happened, the October visit of Wolves in which Evans lined up from the start proved Milanic’s last game in charge as second-half strikes from James Henry and Leon Clarke gave Wolves a 2-1 victory despite Mirco Antenucci’s 18th-minute opener.

Milanic was fired with Leeds on their way to finishing 15th as Wolves missed out on the play-offs on goal difference to sixth-placed Ipswich Town.

After spending the following season on loan at Bradford City in League One, two and a half years later Evans stepped out at Elland Road for a second time in April 2017 and again played his part in a victory as Paul Lambert’s Wolves this time left with a 1-0 win.

The triumph dealt a huge blow to United’s push for the play-offs under Garry Monk with Leeds this time the team to suffer the heartache of finishing seventh with Wolves now on their way to 15th.

Nevertheless, Leeds were in far better shape than on Evans’ first visit.

Another two years on, the Welshman’s third outing at Elland Road will come against a Leeds side who have made unprecedented levels of progress in the Championship under Bielsa whose outfit are looking to seal the deal of promotion to the Premier League without the need for the play-offs.

With the Whites in his blood, Evans readily admits he hopes Leeds are finally heading back to the country’s top flight but, with his own team’s survival bid in mind, that won’t stop him being hell bent on recording a third win at Elland Road in a row.

“Leeds United is a great club and I think most people appreciate they should be in the Premier League,” said Evans, a team-mate of United’s Tyler Roberts for the Wales national side.

“I have experienced first hand what the atmosphere is like at Elland Road as a fan and player.

“Growing up, I was a big Leeds fan and remember the European nights and some really good times the club had at that time.

“As a player, I have played at Elland Road twice with Wolves.

“The atmosphere was great on both occasions but I get the feeling it is going to be electric on Good Friday with it being a full house.

“My team-mate at Wigan, Leon Clarke, scored the winner when we won at Leeds with Wolves in 2014 and – whilst I do hope Leeds go up – I wouldn’t mind the same outcome on Good Friday!”

Rather like the outcome of four more tests will decide Leeds United’s promotion destiny, Wigan’s remaining four games will determine whether or not the Latics are in the Championship or League One next term with Friday’s trip to Leeds followed by home clashes against Preston North End and Millwall, either side of a visit to Birmingham City.

Paul Cook’s side again showed their talents on Sunday when holding leaders Norwich City to a 1-1 draw at the DW but Evans knows it is fourth-bottom Athletic’s away form that has let them down badly.

The Latics have picked up just seven points on the road all season – easily the worst away record in the division – with their only win on their travels coming at Stoke City back in August.

Speaking to www.wiganathletic.com, Evans – signed permanently from Sheffield United back in January – pondered: “It has been hard to put our finger on why we have struggled so much away from home because at home we have given everyone a game and been really hard to beat.”

Contrastingly, Leeds boast the best home record in the division with 14 wins, three draws and just three losses from their 21 games at Elland Road.

With 18 places and 40 points between the two sides, the Whites are unsurprisingly long odds on.

Evans, though, says all that will be forgotten come Good Friday at 3pm.

He reasoned: “At this time of the season – in the Championship especially – I think the form and league table go out of the window a bit because there is so much at stake.

“We have to make sure that is the case on Friday. Under Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds have been unbelievable this season and I think we are obviously in for a massive test.”