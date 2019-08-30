Why Swansea City's Bersant Celina is relishing 'tough' Leeds United test

Swansea City midfielder Bersant Celina says this weekend’s table-topping showdown with Leeds United will be a “tough test” for his side.

Steve Cooper’s Swans have started the campaign in fine form and sit behind United on goal difference alone at the top of the Championship standings.

Four wins and a draw have matched Marcelo Bielsa’s haul of 13 points so far this term, with City buoyed by a 6-0 midweek win over Cambridge United in the Carabao Cup ahead of Saturday’s Elland Road showdown.

Celina, who has bagged two goals already this campaign, says he and his team-mates are looking forward to the challenge the Whites will bring in West Yorkshire.

“It’s going to be a tough game,” Celina said.

“They’re a good side, especially at home - a great atmosphere - but we’ll be going into that game with the same mentality.

“It’ll be a big test for us at the top of the table and we’ll see if we can get something out of that.”

Swansea were hit by several departures this summer as boss Graham Potter left for Premier League side Brighton while influential winger Daniel James made the move to Manchester United.

Top scorer Oli McBurnie also left the club late in the transfer window as he became Chris Wilder and Sheffield United’s club record signing at Bramall Lane.

The South Wales outfit, though, have still masterminded a strong start to the season regardless and Celina has praised the influence of his head coach in maintaining the status quo at the Liberty stadium.

“He’s [Cooper] great with the way he wants us to play and how demanding he is,” he continued.

“He believes we can win every game and puts that into everybody’s head.

“He’s very similar to Graham Potter in the way he wants us to play, but he’s especially very demanding in training. We train as we play every single day and then go out to win every game.

"It’s very good, there’s a lot of confidence. It’s very early but I think we have the quality, definitely [to get promotion].”