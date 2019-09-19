Why Phillip Cocu is "convinced" Derby County can get a result against Leeds United

Derby County head coach Phillip Cocu says he is "convinced" his side can get a result against Leeds United this weekend.

The Rams have endured a mixed start to the new season with Saturday lunchtimes showdown the first meeting between the two since May's play-off encounter.

Cocu has won just one game in his opening seven league outings since taking over from Frank Lampard in the summer.

County head to Elland Road having been held to a 1-1 draw with Cardiff City last time out while Marcelo Bielsa's side defeated Barnsley at Oakwell 2-0.

The Whites regained top spot in the Championship with the Yorkshire derby win over Daniel Stendel's side and will be looking to cement their promotion intentions this weekend.

Cocu, though, says that although he is under no illusions of what lies ahead of his players he is confident they can get a positive result in LS11.

“They are one of the favourite teams to go for direct promotion this season,” he said.

“They kept the team together very well, have only made a few changes and you can see in the games how they play and the understanding in the team’s style of play.

“They have a very strong team and they are top of the league. It is a big game and a good test for us. I like playing the big games because you will see the most of your team.

“We need to step up in the game and get a result and if you succeed in a big game it will give the players a big boost in confidence towards the next game. We have to prepare well and we are convinced we can get a good result.”

He added: "We have had a full week of training sessions to focus on our game and it was very good.

"There has been good energy on the pitch, a lot of work together as a whole team. It is a good feeling to have an entire week to prepare for this game."