Why Mateusz Klich is relishing test of Leeds United's powers against Cagliari Calcio

MIDFIELDER Mateusz Klich is relishing the prospect of a stern test of Leeds United's credentals in Saturday evening's pre-season friendly against Cagliari Calcio at Sardegna Arena.

Polish international Klich stayed behind at Thorp Arch with some of the club's other internationals and new recruits as the Whites took on Manchester United and Western Sydney Wanderers in Australia.

Klich has far only featured in friendlies against Guiseley, Tadcaster Albion and Al-Ittihad with the Pole now welcoming tonight's test against a side who finished 15th last season in Serie A.

"It's good because so far we have had friendlies against with all due respect not the best teams," Klich told BBC Sport.

"This is going to be a good game to play because Cagliari are a decent team in Serie A.

"It's going to be a nice game I think and a very good chance to try ourselves before Bristol.

"It's a mid table Serie A team so the level is going to be good and their stadium is going to be nice and the pitch is going to be good.

"It's a very good friendly before the season starts so I can't wait to play."