Why Marcelo Bielsa believes Barnsley will offer Leeds United a unique test

Marcelo Bielsa believes that Yorkshire rivals Barnsley are like no other team his Leeds United team have faced so far in the Championship.

The Whites make the short trip to Oakwell on Sunday lunchtime to take on Daniel Stendel's men.

Bielsa has seen his squad split over the international break with a number in action for their countries while others have been under his watchful eye at Thorp Arch.

Leeds have made another bright start to the season under the Argentine having won four, drawn one and lost one in their opening six league fixtures.

United fell to defeat to Swansea City last time out as Steve Cooper's men snatched all three points as time expired at Elland Road.

Bielsa, though, is preparing his men for a clash against the Tykes and believes they offer Leeds a test they are yet to come up against.

"We never faced a team like this one, it’s a different kind of team," Bielsa said.

"They press high, they run a lot, the position they have in the table is not linked to the style of play they show.

"This team is built to play and to move the ball in a good way. I don't know the manager, but the team speak for him and the team shows new things."