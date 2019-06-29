Why Leeds United fans are Googling these 7 players right now including Samir Nasri and Kalvin Phillips

There can be any number of reasons that fans search a specific player's name in relation to Leeds United. Transfer targets, loan deals, new contracts, or players leaving the club, and indeed it can take just one unfounded rumour on a website to spark a run of Googling which pushes a player's name up the rankings. Here we take a look at the top players trending on Google right now associated with a search for 'Leeds United' - and explore the reasons why each player is ranking high on Google.

1. Helder Costa Reason: The Wolves winger has been strongly linked with a move to Leeds United, with news breaking on Saturday that the Premier League star is interested in a move to Elland Road.

2. Samir Nasri Search Rank + 3,400% | A crazy spike in searches for Nasri + Leeds United is coming largely from an analysis piece on a website calling for Bielsa to make a swoop. Sadly, the rumour is he's off to Anderlecht or Dubai instead.

3. Kalvin Phillips Search Rank + 500 % | Reason: Aston Villa have been linked with the Leeds United midfielder as bookies slash odds on the move from 7/4 to 1/5, borne out of supposed screenshots of texts causing odds to tumble.

4. Jay-Roy Grot Search Rank + 750% | Reason: This is an easy one. The 21-year-old Leeds United striker has just gone out on loan to Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem on a season-long deal.

