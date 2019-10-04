Why Leeds United and Marcelo Bielsa are taking on Millwall at just the right time

Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton believes the Whites are taking on Millwall at a "great time" following Neil Harris' shock departure.

The Lions head coach resigned less than 48 hours ahead of United's trip to The Den on Saturday afternoon, bringing an end to a four and a half year spell in charge of the club.

Marcelo Bielsa's side have failed to pick up three points during their last five visits to Bermondsey, a run which dates back to United's 1-0 victory under former boss Neil Warnock in 2012.

Prutton, though, believes Millwall - who are winless in their last seven league outings - are in a mode of transition which could help Leeds overcome their recent problems in the capital.

"I think it's a great time to play Millwall," he said.

"I didn't see it coming, Neil moving on. It's probably taken the players by surprise so they might be reeling from the fact that he has moved on.

"No matter who was in charge or who is playing, they're a club which hasn't been doing great, but it'll be tough and Leeds know what is coming."

Prutton was part of the Whites team who recorded a rare victory over Millwall at The Den in 2008, with the midfielder breaking the deadlock in the 2-0 victory.

Leeds, though, are once again preparing to face up to another sold out crowd in South East London.

"It is a very unique atmosphere," Prutton conceded.

"But I don't think they really need to be wary of a side that has just changed personnel at the top. It actually means they might come across a team in a state of flux.

"They've not won in seven, it will be tough but Leeds should go there firmly with the aim of coming home with three points."