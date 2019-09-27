Why Lee Bowyer won't hold his Charlton side back against Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United

Charlton head coach Lee Bowyer says his side will not sit back against Marcelo Bielsa this weekend believing teams show Leeds United "too much respect."

The 42-year-old is preparing his Addicks side to take on the Championship leaders at The Valley on Saturday afternoon.

Bowyer has seen his team start the campaign in fine form following their promotion from League One, though they are winless in their last two outings.

United travel to the capital having won all four of their away league fixtures so far this season conceding just once on the road this season.

The former Whites midfielder, though, insists he is under no illusions of the task ahead of his players but says the hosts have a game plan in mind and won't be holding back against Bielsa's men.

"It’s a massive challenge," Bowyer said of facing Leeds.

"For me they’re the best team in the league. They should have gone up last season but fell just short. I watched Leeds the season before he took over and what he’s done is unbelievable.

"There’s not much difference to the squad that he took over and the squad that he’s got now. So, I have the utmost respect for him and all his staff and what they’ve done there.

"It’s going to be a tough game, they’re up the top for a reason. It’s going to be a good challenge.

"We’ve got a game plan and we’re at home. We’re not going to sit back and invite pressure because it’ll be like when teams play Manchester City, the law of averages says that they’re going to score at some stage.

"We have to play our game. No-one seems to do that, everyone seems to give them too much respect and sit off of them, we won’t be doing that we’re going to play the way that we play; that’s got us to where we are today.

"With our crowd behind us it’s going to be a good game to watch as a neutral."