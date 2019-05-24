Why Conor Shaughnessy believes Hearts loan spell will aid Leeds United career

Conor Shaughnessy has revealed that his loan spell with Hearts has been "massive" for his development admitting that it stands him in "good stead" heading into next season.

The 22-year-old has spent the second half of the campaign on loan with Scottish Premiership side Hearts, where he helped them to a sixth-placed finish.

Shaughnessy also played a role in guiding Craig Levein's side to the Scottish Cup final, which takes place on Saturday afternoon at Hampden Park where the Jambos will face Celtic.

The Irish defender featured just once for the Whites first-team this season under Marcelo Bielsa, seeing his only minutes in a 2-0 home League Cup defeat to Preston North End last August.

After spending the following months in the Whites Under-23s set-up, Shaughnessy headed north in search of senior football to continue his development and believes he has benefitted greatly from the decision.

“These five months have been massive for me," he told the Edinburgh Evening News.

"It’s brilliant to get a run of games because I wanted as much game time as possible.

“Every time I’m on the pitch, it helps my development as a player. I’m learning different little things in every match.

"The cup final is another step in my development. It doesn’t come around very often so I will make the most of it.

“Hopefully I can finish off my loan here with a winner’s medal and a trophy. To win any silverware in your career would be great, so for me to go back to Leeds after a five-month loan with a Scottish Cup winner’s medal would be an amazing achievement.

"It would stand me in good stead going into next season.”

Asked about his time in Edinburgh, he added: “I think I’ll be a Hearts fan from now on. I will keeping an eye on their results and I hope to see them being really successful.

"Coming in from down south, you see the city and the support and how passionate they are about the club. It really stands out.

“Leeds kind of has the same feel of a big club with the potential to go and do bigger and better things as well.

"Hopefully that comes to fruition for Hearts as well over the next few years. They are heading in the right direction.”

