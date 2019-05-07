Why Carlos Corberan believes Leeds United are yet to see the best of Ryan Edmondson

Leeds United Under-23s head coach Carlos Corberan believes the Whites are yet to see the best of striker Ryan Edmondson despite his strong return of goals this season.

The 17-year-old has had a campaign to remember at development level having notched 19 goals from 31 appearances in all competitions.

Edmondson has played a vital role in United's success in both the Professional Development League and Premier League Cup over the course of the season.

Under Coberan's stewardship he has lead from the front and become a real handful for defenders as he continues to develop his game in the hope of making the step up to first-team football.

The Spaniard, though, insists that despite his strong season there is plenty more to come from the former York City man.

"He's a very young player," Corberan said following his side's PDL triumph on Monday.

"Last year he was playing with Under-18s, this year we have given him the step to play with the Under-23s.

"I think he has had an important season.

"I think we didn't watch the best of Ryan Edmondson yet because he is someone who has to learn how to do some things and show it on the pitch.

"I think the positive thing from him is he did a very good season but at the same time he has continued growing because he has the talent as a player.

"It is a motivation for him and us to continue working with him."