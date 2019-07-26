Why Cagliari test could take on added significance for certain Leeds United players

Leeds United make the trip to Sardinia this weekend to take on Serie A side Cagliari in their final pre-season friendly ahead of the new Championship campaign.

Marcelo Bielsa is expected to fly a strong squad over to Italy to take on the I Rossoblu on Saturday evening as preparations for the coming term intensify - but which players will be looking to make a final impact ahead of the season should they board the plane?

Here, we take a look at four players who will be looking to put in a strong display if selected as the visit to Bristol City on the opening day draws ever closer.

Kiko Casilla

Having joined the club from La Liga giants Real Madrid in January big things were expected from the Spaniard.

Casilla, though, left United fans with a troubled lasting memory this summer as his mix-up with club captain Liam Cooper in the play-off semi-final defeat to Derby County ultimately aided the Whites downfall in their search for Premier League football.

The 32-year-old has featured heavily over the course of pre-season and looks set to be Bielsa's number one once again for the coming term having replaced Bailey Peacock-Farrell in goal.

Casilla was rarely tested in United's last outing against A-League opposition in Western Sydney Wanderers and was often left defenceless in the friendly defeat to Manchester United.

The clash with Cagliari offers up top flight opposition and a striker in Leonardo Pavoletti - an Italian international - who is sure to test his abilities having bagged 18 goals last term.

Patrick Bamford

The 25-year-old is well aware of his doubters in West Yorkshire.

Bamford suffered an injury-hit opening campaign at Elland Road which saw him miss six months of the season due to an ongoing knee issue.

The £7million summer signing, though, still managed to bag 10 goals in 25 appearances across all competitions - not the worst return in the circumstances.

Though it was memories of failed chances that left the biggest imprint on the Whites fans as he struggled to muster a poachers instinct when the pressure was on at the business end of the campaign.

Bamford has failed to find the back of the net in pre-season at York City and then Down Under, with the forward notably struggling in front of goal in the 2-1 victory over Western Sydney Wanderers.

A goal and a strong showing at the Sardegna Arena would go a long way to show he is the man to lead Bielsa's attack this season.

The Whites will now be even more reliant on his abilities for the opening month after Kemar Roofe was been sidelined until late August with a severe ankle sprain picked up in Sydney.

Ben White

Following the departure of Pontus Jansson to Championship rivals Brentford there has been a vacancy left in the heart of Bielsa's defence.

White joins the club with vast League One and Two experience, though has never kicked a ball higher than the third tier of English football.

The 21-year-old is highly-rated by the Argentine and is expected to play a large role this coming season having joined on a season-long loan from Premier League side Brighton.

White was part of the split squad that was left back at Thorp Arch to continue his acclimatisation to his new surroundings in West Yorkshire, taking part in two fixtures whilst the rest of his teammates were touring Perth and Sydney.

The fixture against Cagliari presents a final opportunity to line-up in the centre of defence alongside partner and captain Liam Cooper for the first time in a competitive environment.

All eyes will be on White should he travel as he looks to make the leap into the Championship and prove to be the ball-playing centre-back United have pinned their hopes on.

Helder Costa

The marquee signing of the summer.

Costa arrives from Wolves with expectation on his shoulders having been there and done it in the Championship before after helping Wanderers to promotion in 2017/18.

The final third was a burning issue for United last term, and Leeds are hoping that the Portuguese forward can be the difference this time around.

He has featured in friendlies at Guiseley and Tadcaster Albion and was also given more minutes in a behind closed doors game at Thorp Arch against Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

Costa failed to board the plane to Australia as part of the group left to work on fitness and movements but will make the flight to Italy and join his new teammates for the first time in the friendly run out.

The 25-year-old has a heavy weight to carry this season in helping provide United's spark in front of goal, with the Whites hopeful of Pablo Hernandez being able to share the creative load.

Costa will be hoping that he can excite the Whites faithful, and there would be no better place to begin than in Sardinia.