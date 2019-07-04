Who could emerge as Leeds United's biggest Championship rivals?

One glance at the betting odds tells you all you need to know about Leeds United’s ambition for the coming season.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side sit as strong favourites for the 2019/20 Championship title, and are at even shorter odds just to be promoted. The second tier in English football, though, can be an unpredictable place and, with another gruelling 46-game campaign ahead, nothing can be taken for granted.

Leeds are preparing for a second season under Bielsa and one in which he and the club will hope lessons from his first 12 months can be taken.

A season that promised so much under the Argentine, ended with so little. As sporting director Victor Orta stated recently, continuity could be the key factor for the Whites. It is one thing that they have failed to boast in recent times. There are, after all, plenty of examples of foreign coaches enjoying success following their debut campaign in the Championship.

Bielsa took his men to new heights last term, helping the Whites to a third-place finish before play-off semi-final heartbreak at the hands of Derby County. United have bolstered their squad with the signings of Helder Costa, Jack Harrison, Ben White and youngster Liam McCarron – with only the departure of Jack Clarke hitting the senior side thus far.

Here, we take a look at the other teams being backed heavily by the bookmakers to challenge next term for a place in the Premier League.

Fulham

The Cottagers are back in the Championship after just one turbulent season in the top flight which saw two mangers depart in Slavisa Jokanovic and Claudio Ranieri. Former player and Under-18s head coach Scott Parker has been entrusted to take charge of the 2018 play-off final winners’ assault on the second division this time around.

Parker is a relatively inexperienced manager and has seen a number of high-profile players leave the club this summer.

Ryan Babel and Andre Schurrle have both departed following spells at Craven Cottage, but prolific striker Aleksandar Mitrovic remains. The striker will perhaps hold the key to success for Parker’s men should they keep hold of his services this summer, with the Serbian a proven deadly forward at Championship level.

Cardiff City

Neil Warnock is beginning his preparations at an attempt at a ninth managerial promotion in the professional leagues.

The Bluebirds, like Fulham, enjoyed a short stay amongst England’s elite as they fell short in their battle against the trap door from the Premier League.

City have brought in Will Vaulks from Rotherham United, but have also seen midfielder Aron Gunnarsson leave – a key figure during their Championship promotion-winning campaign.

Warnock is eyeing more additions, but his squad is well set with Football League experience in abundance. The 70-year-old is always a dangerous prospect in the division, which has made them a bookies favourite.

West Bromwich Albion

The 2018/19 campaign was an odd one for Albion.

A first term back in the Football League promised much, but delivered little as they faltered to a fourth-place finish behind Leeds. The Baggies sacked Darren Moore following their 4-0 humbling at Elland Road, and failed to replace him as coach Jimmy Shan led their play-off campaign.

West Brom fell to defeat against Villa in the play-off semi-finals on spot-kicks, and have since brought in former West Ham United head coach Slaven Bilic. The 50-year-old penned a two-year deal last month, but is yet to bring in any notable arrivals to the Hawthorns.

A permanent move for forward Dwight Gayle has been ruled out, while there is also continued speculation over Jay Rodriguez – the pair combined for 46 league goals. The Baggies, though, have plenty of experience in the locker to mount a serious challenge under an experienced campaigner in Bilic.

Middlesbrough

With Tony Pulis gone, Middlesbrough have turned to former player and academy product Jonathan Woodgate to lead a new look coaching staff.

The 39-year-old heads up a backroom that includes former Whites team-mate Robbie Keane, with Boro hoping for a change in philosophy with a long-term view.

The Teessiders are yet to make a single senior signing this summer, the experienced John Obi Mikel and Stewart Downing have also left the Riverside but Boro can still boast a squad full of Championship experience. And, in Britt Assombalonga, they have a striker who can take any game at this level by the scruff of the neck.

Stoke City

The Potters endured a nightmare first season back in the Championship following a long stint in the top flight.

A change of manager as Gary Rowett was shown the door and the shock appointment of Luton Town boss Nathan Jones saw them finish 16th in the division.

Stoke, though, showed they meant business this summer as they unveiled five signings in one day as their senior squad returned to training last week.

Adam Davies, Jordan Cousins, Nick Powell, Lee Gregory and Liam Lindsey all joined the club – while veteran midfielders Charlie Adam and Darren Fletcher both left.

The Potters are expecting to be more equipped this time around, although the potential sale of England goalkeeper Jack Butland rumbles on.

Ones to watch ...

Derby County – a summer of change it seems, though they will no longer be Frank Lampard’s Rams.

Sheffield Wednesday – Steve Bruce is an experienced head at this level and he saw his side finish very strongly last term.

Huddersfield Town – parachute payments aplenty, but who knows what to expect from Jan Siewert.

Bristol City – United’s opening day opponents. Lee Johnson has already started the mind games. Always a good bet for play-off spot.