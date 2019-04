Leeds United's automatic promotion hopes hang by a thread after a dismal Easter period - but what does history tell us about the play-offs?

The Whites will be hoping to finish third if they fail to break back into the top two - and here's why it could be a good omen as we flick through the history books.

Play-off final winners - Watford, finished 5th.

Play-off final winners - Ipswich Town, finished 3rd.

Play-off final winners - Bolton Wanderers, finished 3rd.

Play-off final winners - Birmingham City, finished 5th.

Play-off final winners - Wolverhampton Wanderers, finished 5th.

Play-off final winners - Crystal Palace, finished 6th.

Play-off final winners - West Ham United, finished 6th.

Play-off final winners - Watford, finished 3rd

Play-off final winners - Derby County, finished 3rd