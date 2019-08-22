Where the bookmakers think Leeds United will finish in the Championship after impressive start Leeds United players celebrate Eddie Nketiah's winner last night Leeds United fan? Never miss a thing with our daily newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Leeds United’s impressive start to the season has put them top of the pile – but how has that affected their promotion odds? Here, we take a look at how the bookmakers are predicting the Championship table to shape up come May. Scroll and click through the pages to see where the Whites rank: Odds to win the Championship: 250/1 Odds to win the Championship: 200/1 Odds to win the Championship: 200/1 Odds to win the Championship: 200/1 Odds to win the Championship: 150/1 Odds to win the Championship: 150/1 Odds to win the Championship: 150/1 Odds to win the Championship: 80/1 Odds to win the Championship: 80/1 Odds to win the Championship: 66/1 Marcelo Bielsa waiting on Stuart Dallas injury news after praising versatile Leeds United ace