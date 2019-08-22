Where the bookmakers think Leeds United will finish in the Championship after impressive start

Leeds United’s impressive start to the season has put them top of the pile – but how has that affected their promotion odds?

Here, we take a look at how the bookmakers are predicting the Championship table to shape up come May. Scroll and click through the pages to see where the Whites rank:

Odds to win the Championship: 250/1

Odds to win the Championship: 200/1

Odds to win the Championship: 200/1

Odds to win the Championship: 200/1

Odds to win the Championship: 150/1

Odds to win the Championship: 150/1

Odds to win the Championship: 150/1

Odds to win the Championship: 80/1

Odds to win the Championship: 80/1