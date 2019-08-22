Where the bookmakers think Leeds United will finish in the Championship after impressive start

Leeds United players celebrate Eddie Nketiah's winner last night
Leeds United players celebrate Eddie Nketiah's winner last night
0
Have your say

Leeds United’s impressive start to the season has put them top of the pile – but how has that affected their promotion odds?

Here, we take a look at how the bookmakers are predicting the Championship table to shape up come May. Scroll and click through the pages to see where the Whites rank:

Odds to win the Championship: 250/1

Odds to win the Championship: 250/1

Odds to win the Championship: 200/1

Odds to win the Championship: 200/1

Odds to win the Championship: 200/1

Odds to win the Championship: 200/1

Odds to win the Championship: 200/1

Odds to win the Championship: 200/1

Odds to win the Championship: 150/1

Odds to win the Championship: 150/1

Odds to win the Championship: 150/1

Odds to win the Championship: 150/1

Odds to win the Championship: 150/1

Odds to win the Championship: 150/1

Odds to win the Championship: 80/1

Odds to win the Championship: 80/1

Odds to win the Championship: 80/1

Odds to win the Championship: 80/1

Odds to win the Championship: 66/1

Odds to win the Championship: 66/1