'Where are your spies now': Manchester United fans poke fun at Whites following pre-season win

Manchester United fans have been quick to poke fun at Leeds United following their 4-0 pre-season win in Perth.

Mason Greenwood opened the scoring for the Red Devils before Marcus Rashford doubled the Red Devils' advantage.

It was soon 3-0 after the interval when Andreas Pereira netted as Anthony Martial capitalised on Liam Cooper's foul to tuck away his spot-kick.

The pair competed for the first time since 2011 in front of 55,274 spectators.

Here is just some of the reaction on social media:

@EddieKnowHowe: Wait for the Leeds fans to tell us how far we've fallen lmaoo the irony

@PaulKan00321136: 4-0 in your cup final. Unlucky Leeds. And just in case we ever forgot to mention it, thanks for Eric. #MUFC #MUTOUR #LUFC

@AlexLUHS: Look forward to meeting you again in the Premier Lea- Oh wait...

@OTFaithful: Fair play to Young wiping out Forshaw. Deserved it and he did take a bit of the ball #mufc #lufc

@Wild_LDN: I thought Bielsa was a tactical mastermind though?? Where’s your spies now #mufc #lufc

@SixSalford: Always good Beating Dirty Leeds #mutv #MUFC #redarmy

@Slabheadfc: cAn’T wAiT fOr BeRArDi tO sNaP pOgBa