Leeds United reached the Championship play-off final in 2006 after a 2-0 win at Preston in the second-leg

Where are they now? Leeds United's XI from heroic play-off victory over Preston THIRTEEN years ago

Leeds United are just one game away from a Championship playoff final. You have to go back to 2006 for when that last happened.

And while the Whites will be hoping to go one step further than the class of 2006, they could certainly do with some inspiration from that memorable semi-final second leg at Deepdale - when they secured a Millennium Stadium showdown with Watford with a 2-0 win. But where are the players who featured on that evening now? Scroll down and click through the pages to find out:

'Sully' made 101 appearances for Leeds between 2004-2007. He called time on his career when he opted to leave Doncaster Rovers in 2013 to become an academy goalkeeper coach at the Whites.

1. Neil Sullivan

A proud Irishman but after 16 years at Elland Road, its fair to say Kelly is an adopted Yorkshireman. He continues to run his own cancer charity, set up following the death of his sister.

2. Gary Kelly

Gregan hung up his boots in 2017 and briefly stepped into management at hometown club Darlington, though left his role after FIVE days. He was assistant manager at York City last term but has since departed.

3. Sean Gregan

After leaving the Whites in 2007, the 35-year-old went on to play for Sunderland in the Premier League and continued to play in England before swapping Bradford City for Scotland in Hamilton Accies last summer.

4. Matthew Kilgallon

