When Leeds United V Guiseley AFC friendly tickets will be on sale revealed

The date tickets will go on sale for Leeds United fans eager to watch the Whites' clash with Guiseley AFC in July has been revealed.

The pre-season friendly at Nethermoor Park is scheduled for July 11.

The fixture has sold out in previous years, so fans are being advised to buy tickets in advance.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, July 3 from 2.30pm.

Tickets are £15 for adults, £10 for concessions and £5 for under-18s.

The fixture is a regular one for Leeds United. In 2018, the match ended with a 4-3 win for Leeds.

A spokesman for Leeds United said: "Purchasing in advance is recommended as this fixture has sold out in previous years, and will be available from Guiseley's Club Shop at Nethermoor on the following dates: Wednesday 3rd July, 14:30 – 18:30pm

"Guiseley have confirmed that tickets for this friendly will not be available to purchase online, and purchasing direct from their Club Shop in advance is their recommended route."