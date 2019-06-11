When does the summer transfer window shut for Leeds United? The key dates from around Europe

The summer transfer window is open but Leeds United are yet to do any business as attention begins to turn towards the new season.

The Whites will return for pre-season at the end of June under Marcelo Bielsa, but when do they need to have all of their transfer business done by?

Premier League and Championship sides will have to have all their incomings completed by Thursday, August 8 - which is due to be the eve of the new top flight campaign.

The EFL opted to align the Championship with the Premier League last summer following the backing from its members, however, the League One and Two window will remain open until Monday, September 2.

Other top European leagues in France, Spain and Germany will also remain open until the start of September while the Italian market will close on August 23.

Here are the key summer transfer window closure dates:

England -

Premier League - August 8, 5pm

Championship - August 8, 5pm

League One/Two - September 2

Scotland - September 2

Spain - September 2

France - September 2

Germany - September 2

Italy - August 23

Others - Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Poland (September 2). Portugal (August 1 - September 22). Turkey (August 30).