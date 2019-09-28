'What Marcelo Bielsa has done with Leeds United is unbelievable' - Charlton boss Lee Bowyer says Whites are Championship's best

Former Whites man Lee Bowyer has paid tribute to the job done by Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road, ahead of his Charlton side's clash with Leeds United.

The ex Leeds midfielder plans to acknowledge the visiting support at The Valley after today's game, but is fully focused on sending them back to Yorkshire unhappy.

Bowyer, who has led Charlton to 14 points from eight games since their 2018/9 promotion from League One via the play-offs.

This afternoon's game is his first opportunity to manage the Addicks against his former club.

"Leeds is, obviously, a club where I spent a large part of my career and the time I spent there has a special place in my heart," he wrote in his programme notes.

"I always felt that I had a good relationship with the Leeds fans.

"They were very good to me, I always gave 100 per cent for them and we have some great memories together so I will be sure to acknowledge them after the game today."

"But this is just another game for me and I will be concentrating on beating them and getting the win like I do every week."

Opposition managers have queued up to name Leeds as the best side in the Championship this season, predominantly in post-game press conferences.

Bowyer used his page in the matchday programme to declare them the finest in the division, lauding the impact of their Argentine head coach Bielsa.

He does believe, however, that Charlton have a plan to deal with the Whites.

"Today will be a massive challenge for us because, for me, they are the best team in the league," said Bowyer.

"What Marcelo has done with that squad is unbelievable and I have the utmost respect for him and his staff because they are top of the league for a reason.

"We have a game plan. We're at home and we'll have 20-odd thousand fans roaring us on so we're not just going to sit back and take pressure.

"A lot of teams show them too much respect and sit off them but that's something we certainly won't be doing."