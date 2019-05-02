What Leeds United's potential play-off opponents have said ahead of pivotal Championship weekend

Leeds United make the trip to Ipswich Town this weekend with one eye on the permutations for sixth position in the Championship.

The Whites know that a point at Portman Road will secure third position in the table and set-up a play-off clash with whoever finishes up in sixth place.

The race for the final play-off spot, though, remains wide open following Derby County's 1-1 draw with Swansea City at the Liberty stadium on Wednesday evening.

Frank Lampard's side hold the slender advantage ahead of Sunday's final day of the season, with the Rams sitting sixth with 71 points from their 45 games.

Middlesbrough are just a point behind in seventh while Bristol City remain a further point back in eighth position.

But what have the managers in the three-way battle said in the build-up to a pivotal weekend of action? Let's take a look...

Frank Lampard - Derby County (6th)

About the possibility of a play-off finish...

"I am excited that we are in it," Lampard said.

"It is time now for us to stay focused and calm behind the scenes.

"We know what our job is, and it is in our hands.

"If you had offered me that seven or eight months ago or whatever, I would have taken it.

"We are in a position where our noses are in front. We are at home and anything can happen.

"There are three teams fighting for it and we have to worry about ourselves. If we win that game, then we are in the play-offs.

"There are other permutations around that, but all we can do is worry about ourselves."

About it going to the final day...

"It’s not good for the nerves. We would have all loved it to have been done, but it doesn’t always go that way. Now it’s all on the last day."

Tony Pulis - Middlesbrough (7th)

Speaking after last weekend's victory over Reading...

"We will keep the pressure up," Pulis said.

“Alright, if Derby win the two games, they win the two games but we have to keep the pressure on.”

Asked about losing the control of their own destiny...

"We have finished pretty disappointingly for me,” he said. “I honestly thought we’d take things on.

“We haven’t had the breaks at time but these six games have killed us.

“In four of those games, and I don’t care what supporter is out there, whether they like me or dislike me or whatever, those four games we deserved something. At least four points.

“If we’d had four draws then no one could complain. To not get none, well that was extraordinary. That killed us."

On Middlesbrough's preparations...

“We’ll give the lads a few days off. We don’t play until Sunday so we can afford that. So we’ll give them a few days to relax and recharge and then start to prepare.”

Lee Johnson - Bristol City (8th)

On top six qualification...

"The chances are slim, let’s make no mistake," Johnson said.

"Do I believe we can do it? Absolutely. Do I believe we can do it next year if not this year? Absolutely."

On the decision to fly to Hull as preparation...

"I think it’s important. You’d be surprised how much it helps.

"It’s worth it for the little bit of zip in the legs that will be very important."