What Eddie Nketiah and Unai Emery have said as Arsenal forward seals Leeds United move

Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah sealed a season-long loan move to Leeds United on Thursday ahead of the closure of the transfer window.

But what did the 20-year-old and his Gunners head coach say over his abilities and potential this summer before the move? Let's take a look...

Eddie Nketiah...

On being ready...

“I feel like I have been improving until being at a stage now when I am ready to play regularly,” Nketiah said. “I am trying to show in pre-season that I have developed and I am ready to show what I can do.

“All I can do is do what I’m doing at the moment, work hard in training, work hard on the pitch, and scoring at the moment. I need to keep pushing, keep working and as for the season I want to be playing regularly.

On idolising Thierry Henry and Ian Wright...

“They are probably two of my favourites. I was with Ian Wright not too long ago and got some advice and it’s always nice to speak to those guys who have been your idols.

“I worked with Thierry as well [in the academy] and it’s great to get that advice off top strikers. Thierry was great for me, not just on the pitch but off the field as well.”

Unai Emery...

“Last year in December we were thinking to loan him to Germany,” Emery said. “We decided he stays with us to train and progress with us. We started this pre-season with the same idea as we finished last year - stay with us. My idea is if you progress like we are seeing from you, you can have a chance here for us.

“I spoke with him and with the club. He has started with a doubt if it is better for him to stay here with us or leave to play more minutes with another team. But we have examples last year of some players who wanted away and didn’t play all we wanted.

“I said to him first be focused here. If you earn the right to be with us it’s because I can promise you that you are going to have minutes. But in those minutes you need to learn. And in the pre-season at the moment he’s playing like we want.”