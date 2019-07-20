Western Sydney Wanderers v Leeds United - follow LIVE: Marcelo Bielsa makes one change for final Australia clash

Have your say

Leeds United have been forced into one change for the clash against Western Sydney Wanderers with Mateusz Bogusz replacing Adam Forshaw.

Forshaw was set to undergo a late fitness test for the final clash ahead of the final game of the pre-season tour to Australia but hasn't been deemed fit enough to start the fixture.

The midfielder picked up a knock after a clash with Ashley Young in the 4-0 defeat to Manchester United on Wednesday.

Young playmaker Bogusz comes into the line-up follow his second half substitute appearance against Red Devils.

The Whites remain unchanged elsewhere as Kiko Casilla once again starts in goal with Barry Douglas, Liam Cooper, Gaetano Berardi and Stuart Dallas completing the back four.

Kalvin Phillips will take up his usual deep-lying role in midfield with Bogusz and Hernandez playing in a more advanced position behind lone striker Patrick Bamford.

Jack Harrison and Kemar Roofe will once again line-up as the two wingers in Bielsa's fluid 4-1-4-1 formation.

Leeds United XI: Casilla, Douglas, Cooper, Berardi, Dallas, Phillips, Bogusz, Hernandez, Harrison, Roofe, Bamford. Subs: Miazek, Oduor, Stevens, Forshaw, Hosannah.