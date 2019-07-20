Western Sydney Wanderers 1 Leeds United 2: Pablo Hernandez provides spark as Whites secure last-gasp win

A last-gasp 95th minute strike from Pablo Hernandez saw Leeds United secure a 2-1 victory over Western Sydney Wanderers.

The Whites brought their week-long tour of Australia to a close as the curtain was raised on the A-League sides brand new Bankwest stadium.

Marcelo Bielsa made one change from the defeat to Manchester United on Wednesday as Adam Forshaw missed out through injury.

Mateusz Bogusz started in his place and it was the youngster who provided Leeds with the early advantage inside the opening 10 minutes.

Good work from Jack Harrison down the left saw the winger pick out the Pole inside the box with Bogusz curling an emphatic finish home off the underside of the bar.

Wanderers should have been level just minutes later as Bruce Kamau got in behind the United defence.

The wide man found team-mate Kwame Yeboah inside the six-yard box but the forward fluffed his lines at the back post.

Leeds responded to the danger with chances through Patrick Bamford, Stuart Dallas and Harrison before striker Kemar Roofe hit the inside of the post following a well-worked move as half-time loomed.

Bielsa's men were made to pay for their failure to convert as Wanderers equalised just three minutes after the interval.

Yeboah this time made no mistake as he beat the onrushing Kiko Casilla with a lovely dink to level up proceedings.

United again responded brightly as Harrison caused problems once more down the left with Bamford and Roofe testing the hosts back line.

Wanderers goalkeeper Daniel Lopar produced a stunning save to keep the scores all square as he reacted quickly to another Bamford effort from close-range.

Both Bogusz and Roofe were forced off in the second period with knocks as Jordan Stevens and Clarke Oduor stepped off the bench.

Leeds pressed on and substitute Stevens almost provided the catalyst as he struck a low ball across the face of goal that just evaded the touch from the diving Bamford.

As the clock ticked into injury time it seemed United were going to be left frustrated as Pablo Hernandez - who had been a handful throughout - saw a thunderous effort cannon back off the crossbar.

The Spaniard, though, wasn't to be denied as he capped off a wonderful solo run in the dying seconds with a well-placed shot into the far corner to ensure the Whites would head back to West Yorkshire victorious.

Leeds United: Casilla, Douglas, Cooper, Berardi, Dallas, Phillips, Bogusz (Oduor 72'), Hernandez, Harrison, Roofe (Stevens 50') , Bamford. Subs not used: Miazek, Hosannah, Forshaw.

Western Sydney Wanderers: Lopar, Elrich, Mourdoukoutas, McGowan, Wilmering, Schwegler, Baccus, Majewski, Yeboah, Kamau, Duke (c). Subs: Grozos, Cordier, Monge, Russell, Suman, Pagden, Constable, Adam, Carluccio.

Attendance: 24,419