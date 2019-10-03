West Brom chief shows his class at Leeds, Sunderland fans mock Birmingham ace, Huddersfield finally break unwanted duck - Championship winners and losers

Fans were treated to midweek Championship action - and it did not disappoint with movement at the top and bottom of the early league table.

Here, we round-up the winners and losers from another entertaining action-packed few days in the second tier. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled in Championship during midweek:

Camp cost his side at least a point after a routine Anthony Pilkington shot went under his hands before trickling over the line. Sunderland fans quickly clicked on to the mistake and trolled their former goalkeeper.

The Swans jumped ahead of Leeds into top spot after doing what the Whites couldnt do and beat Charlton. Their win was made 10x better with their American owners Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan in attendance - a rare sight.

Phillip Cocus starting XI and bench was up for debate (well leave that to you), but on the field, Conor Chaplins 94th-minute equaliser for Barnsley forced the Rams sixth draw of the season - despite battling back from 1-0 down to lead 2-1.

Scott Parkers men seem to be finally hitting full gear after credible draws against Cardiff, West Brom and Sheff Wed have been followed up with back-to-back wins over Wigan and empathically at Reading on Tuesday - a 4-1 win.

As the ball rolled out for a throw-in, Canos shove on Hunt saw the Bristol City right-back react and the Brentford midfielder end up over the advertising boards! They both received a yellow card, but Canos didnt half milk it.

The Cowley brothers tasted their first win in charge of the Terriers and in the process delivered the clubs first away win since November 2018. They couldnt hide their delight at full-time, celebrating in front of the away end.

Two points from the opening 10 games - even the former Luton boss admitted himself he expects to lose his job. In fairness, you can only admire his honesty (we actually feel quite sorry for him). Anyhow, Tony Pulis, anyone?

On an evening where Leeds leapfrogged West Brom into top spot and ended their unbeaten start to the season, the Croatian showed his class - entering the Leeds dressing room at full-time to congratulate their gritty performance.

Andy Davies and his match officials got a late decision horribly wrong - awarding a free-kick for Eric Lichajs foul on Jacob Murphy instead of a clear penalty. Sheffield Wednesday were trailing Hull at the time and lost 1-0