West Brom boss Slaven Bilić on mixed emotions, the promotion race and the role 'aggressive' Elland Road crowd play for Leeds United

The role an 'aggressive' Elland Road crowd can play was highlighted by Slaven Bilić after his West Brom were beaten 1-0 by Leeds United.

The Baggies boss was gutted by the result but proud of the performance of his players, who he felt deserved to get on the scoresheet, at least once.

The Whites had the momentum in the first half, taking the lead on 38 minutes when Gjanni Alioski's shot nicked off ex Leeds defender Kyle Bartley and found the net.

Although West Brom dominated large second half spells, they were unable to capitalise in the same way.

"Obviously I am very disappointed, gutted with the result," he said at full-time.

"Make no mistake we knew what we were coming against, who we were playing tonight.

"We talked about this as a big opportunity for us.

"In the first half they were more aggressive. They were missing a bit of flair with Hernandez but they go, they go, they go, they have a good transition and scored a goal.

"In the second half I didn't see Leeds for a long time, although they created three chances from the counter attack.

"We definitely deserved to score one goal.

"There is a result and there is a performance. The result I am disappointed and not happy but I'm very proud of our performance, especially second half.

"Congratulations to Leeds."

Bilić revealed that Leeds staff and players had lauded West Brom as the best team they've faced so far this season, an admission that meant a lot to him.

He also gave his thoughts on the contribution the Whites fans in the 34,648 Elland Road crowd.

"They're a good crowd, a very aggressive crowd, one of the most aggressive, they put pressure in the referee.

"This is Leeds, it's Elland Road, it's not easy to not come under that influence, it affects you."

The result allowed Leeds to take top spot in the Championship from West Brom, who now sit second.

The race for automatic promotion will be run by more than just those two, said the Croatian.

"There will be more teams, it's not only us and Leeds.

"Leeds and Fulham on paper were favourites before the season.

"You have a lot more teams.

"It's still early days.

"It is a matter of who is going to be more consistent.

"[Leeds] bounced back today and it's all about, you can't avoid black holes, it's how you move on from there. You have to be really strong in the head, focus.

"There's no reason for us to lose it or start questioning ourselves, even if you lose a game. If you lose a game in this way, you know you're on the right track.

"This is a marathon. We have another game in three days, a great opportunity to bounce back."