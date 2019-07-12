'Weirdest transfer I’ve seen for ages': Leeds United fans react as striker joins Watford

Young Leeds United striker Sam Dalby has left to join Watford - and Whites fans have offered their views on the announcement.

Dalby swapped Leyton Orient for the Whites in January 2018, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal and joining up with Carlos Corberan's under-23s.

The 19-year-old was then loaned to Morecambe last season, where the striker made two appearances from the substitute's bench.

However, upon returning, Dalby has opted to leave Elland Road - without making a first-team appearance - to join the Premier League club.

Here is just some of the fan reaction from social media:

@ThommHol: Didn’t see that one coming. Looked a good prospect a year or so ago and then fell off the radar.

@zz9zsa: I hope there is a decent sell-on fee and other performance-related clauses. Thought he looked decent for U23s.

Ryan Garcia: Struggling to understand this one, I'm assuming he wants first-team football? If so he'd have been better moving down a league surely.

@LeedsUnited97: The weirdest transfer I’ve seen for ages.

@MOTweets1919: Edmondson, Kun T, Mujica, Sarkic all ahead of him. Wasn’t gonna get a look in really.

Adrian French: Looked OK. Edmundson, Kun and the Barca boys ahead of him I guess.

@jrob_jrob: Good enough for a Premier League side, but not for us. What is going on? Undisclosed fee as well, so probably means we have more or less given him away.

@Macky_LUFC: It's a weird one but I'd rather us sell fringe players than Phillips and co.

Bill Watts: Good luck. Football is all about moving on if you want to succeed. But also if we need changes then so be it, there are only so many players you can have on your books so let's be confident of who's making the decisions.