'We'll be giving it our all to try and stop their promotion push' - Millwall midfielder on today's visit of Leeds United

Winger Jed Wallace says he and his Millwall team-mates are out to put a dent in Leeds United's promotion hopes today at The Den.

The Whites visit a side who lost their manager Neil Harris on Thursday evening, the Lions legend resigning after four years in charge.

Adam Barrett, first team coach at Millwall, takes charge of the side today for a fixture that has real significance for Wallace.

"Today's game is one you look at straight away when the fixtures are released," he said in the matchday programme.

"There's that bit of grit there between Leeds and Millwall and over the last two years we've had some great games together - particularly at Elland Road."

Wallace found the net in this fixture last season, a game that ended 1-1.

He says the occasion inspires him.

"I always feel that at home, I've got a chance of scoring against them," he said.

"The big occasions at The Den are the ones I always look forward to, whether it's cup games, Leeds or the bigger teams that get relegated - I look forward to testing myself against the bigger and better players."

Second placed Leeds sit nine points clear of their 18th placed hosts going into the game.

Millwall are winless in eight outings but Wallace says they'll be determined to get back on track today against the promotion hopefuls.

"Most teams will be thinking that if they finish above Leeds this season, they'll be there or thereabouts," he said.

"For us, we need to match the fans' effort on the pitch because I'm sure they're going to be right up for it - we'll be giving it our all to try and stop their promotion push."