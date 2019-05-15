Watch the heartwarming moment fans salute Leeds United players despite Derby County defeat A Leeds United fan looks on at Elland Road. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Leeds United fell to a heartbreaking play-off defeat to Derby County on Wednesday evening which brought the season to a close. Watch below as Whites fans saluted their side despite the disappointing night. Marcelo Bielsa ready to discuss Leeds United future following Derby County play-off humbling LIVE REACTION: Leeds United 2 Derby County 4 (3-4 on aggregate): LIVE reaction from Elland Road with Whites' season over; Marcelo Bielsa on his future and blaming himself