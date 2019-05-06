Watch the crazy queues outside Elland Road ahead of Leeds United's Under-23s play-off final

Thousands of supporters were left queuing outside Elland Road ahead of today's PDL play-off final between Leeds United and Birmingham City.

Leeds made admission free for the Under-23s clash at Elland Road but a shortage of open turnstiles and a big turn-out on Bank Holiday Monday left queues running from behind the West Stand round onto Lowfields Road, leaving hundreds in the streets as the final kicked off.

Elland Road, where thousands queued for today's Under-23s play-off final.

Kick-off was set for 12.30pm and went ahead as planned despite the crowds outside.

The queues dwarfed the lines of fans who arrived to buy tickets for the home leg of Leeds United's Championship play-off final against Derby County. Sales for that clash began this morning.