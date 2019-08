Leeds United announced the capture of Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah on Thursday - but what kind of player have the Whites landed?

The 20-year-old is highly-rated in North London and sporting director Victor Orta beat off interest from over 25 clubs to land his signature for the Championship campaign. Take a look below at Nketiah's best goals, assists and highlights from his time at Arsenal. Here's a snippet of what is to come at Elland Road...